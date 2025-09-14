Full-suspension fat-tire e-trike makes light work of heavy hauling

California's intriguingly named Puckipuppy has unleashed a heavy hauling electric trike called the Rottweiler that boasts a 960-watt peak motor, torque sensor, 55-mile battery and full suspension.

The company says that the Rottweiler was designed to solve e-trike problems such as "weak power under load, bumpy rides, unstable turns, tricky reversing..."

Its 750-W motor peaks at 960 watts to deliver "plenty of power for hills and heavy loads" though the top pedal-assist speed is limited to 15 mph (25 km/h). This is pretty common for e-trikes, though we have seen models that crank up to 20 mph when unlocked.

The Rottweiler features a stop-and-hold parking brake Puckipuppy

Riders benefit from a responsive torque sensor for power as soon as they pedal down, plus 7-speed Shimano shifting for more flexibility during the ride. A handy reverse button – an industry first – takes some of the stress out of backing into a garage or parking spot. And the trike's 720-Wh battery is reported to offer between 40 and 55 miles (64 - 88.5 km) of per-charge range.

A low-step 6061 alloy frame makes for easy access, and a padded seat with backrest aims for rider comfort. Puckipuppy has paired a suspension fork with dual shocks to the rear to help smooth over bumps along the way, while chunky fat tires will see this beast tackle a variety of surfaces without grumbling.

The trike is rated for hauling a maximum payload of 500 lb (226.8 kg), including the rider and cargo – which could be groceries, kids or camping gear. It features a funky 'butterfly' handlebar with center dash that "better matches the natural angle of your arms and allows multiple grip positions" while promoting an upright riding stance. This dash area is home to a 4.7-inch color display for quick status checks on speed, battery level, PAS mode and lighting.

The Rottweiler rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch fat tires, and rather than the rear wheels spinning at the same speed during turns – which can cause slipping or tipping – this model employs a rear differential for safer handling. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, plus there's a one-touch parking brake as well. Rounding out the key specs are dual-beam front lights and rear lighting with turn signaling.

The Rottweiler is available now and carries a ticket price of US$3,349.99 – though there's currently a promotion running that shaves a thousand bucks off. Either way, that's a good deal more expensive than the similarly powered (but folding) XP Trike2 750 from Lectric, but in the same ball park as Velotric's Triker model.

Product page: Puckipuppy Rottweiler