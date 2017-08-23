The One XL's exterior is clad in Shou Sugi Ban siding, which is a Japanese method of charring wood to preserve it (Credit: Escape)

Tiny house firm Escape regularly updates its previous models with a larger version, such as with the Vintage and Vintage XL. Its latest towable home, the One XL, sports the distinctive styling of the One, but on a considerably larger scale. The tiny house also comes with lots of optional upgrades, including a full off-grid setup.

The One XL measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long and comprises a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (roughly 37 sq m), which is a big increase on the original One's 276 sq ft (25.6 sq m). Like its little brother, the One XL's exterior is also clad in Shou Sugi Ban siding, which is a Japanese method of charring wood to preserve it that's very much in vogue nowadays.

The interior decor will be familiar to anyone who has seen Escape's previous models and looks pleasantly clean-lined and contemporary, with a nice high ceiling height of just over 11 ft (roughly 3.3 m). Visitors enter into a relatively large kitchen, which includes a sink, oven, fridge, and lots of storage space. This is flanked by a living room on one side, which can optionally be turned into an office, bedroom, or dining room, and a bathroom on the other. The latter includes a toilet, sink, and shower/bath.

Two sleeping lofts are installed in the One XL. The first measures 10 ft (3 m) long and is accessed using a real staircase, while the second is just over 5 ft (1.5 m) long and is reached by ladder.

There are too many upgrades available for the One XL to list in full, but typical examples include a Shou Sugi Ban dining table to match the exterior, a keyless lock, washer/dryer combo, stainless steel appliances, and sofa bed. Materials can be upgraded too, such as oak hardwood floor, maple interior and stone countertops.

For those looking to cut the cord, the tiny house can also be outfitted to run off-the-grid with a full solar setup and composting toilet. Naturally all of these goodies will increase the One XL's starting price of US$69,800 considerably.

Check out the video below for a tour of the tiny home.

Source: Escape