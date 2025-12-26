Bold, bizarre, brilliant: 2025's top architectural oddities

2025 has been a big year for wild ideas and we've decided it's high time to look back and highlight the best. From building a skyscraper in a rural Alpine village, to massive animal-like power line pylons, here's our favorite examples of unusual architecture.

It's worth noting that "odd" doesn't necessarily mean "bad," and this year's most unusual architecture includes some genuinely impressive ideas. Some are in the planning stage, some are well underway, and some are already complete.

The projects in our selection below are presented in no particular order, and hail from all over the world. Read on then for our top 10 architectural oddities of 2025.