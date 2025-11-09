Xiaomi launches a voice-controlled, mite-fighting electric blanket

Ever since Xiaomi was founded 15 years ago in Beijing, it has expanded from producing smartphones to AR glasses, robotic dogs, and even electric cars. And just when you think the company has created everything imaginable, it's introduced another innovation: a smart blanket with voice control that also fights mites.

The Mijia Smart Electric blanket (Single Model) was launched at the end of October, just in time for cold season. It’s designed to be used as an additional layer on top of a mattress, technically making it an electric pad rather than a blanket to wrap around the body.

The product consists of four layers of polyester, and it has a soft velvety surface. Its heating element is made of double-helix wires with special insulation. Those wires are woven through the fabric between the layers, reportedly making them impossible to feel under your body. This technology also helps distribute heat evenly. The material is described as durable, the wires are resistant to bending, and the blanket is quick to heat up, with an 80W power output.

The previous model produced by Xiaomi was machine-washable on a delicate cycle, but in the single-bed edition, the cable cannot be detached from the blanket, making it unsuitable for machine washing. That said, the blanket can be set to run a disinfection cycle at 70 °C (158 ºF) – and no, you wouldn't be sleeping on it at the time. The company recommends using this feature at least once per season, and claims that it will eradicate up to 99% of dust mites.

Considering the potential hazards electric blankets may pose, Xiaomi has implemented eight levels of protection for this one: over-heating and short circuits prevention, an anti-scald feature, lightning protection, and child lock. There are six temperature levels, and if the blanket runs continuously for an hour at the highest setting, the temperature automatically lowers. There is also a standby mode – if left on by mistake, it will automatically switch off after 15 hours of inactivity.

With the dual-zone temperature control, the blanket can provide individual heating for different body zones – perfect for those who always have cold feet at night.

Besides the digital remote control with a screen, the blanket can be operated through a mobile app or voice control. As part of the Xiaomi Home system, it connects to the XiaoAi voice assistant via Wi-Fi and responds to basic commands, such as "Set the blanket to 30 degrees" or "Turn off the blanket."

The mobile app offers more personalized configurations. The remote starter and timer are arguably among the most useful ones – you can set the blanket to a certain temperature before finishing dinner or even before coming home from work. Also, since both body and room temperature can change during the night, you can preset the blanket’s temperature to adjust automatically in different sleep zones.

The blanket was first introduced on Chinese crowdfunding platform Youpin, where contributors could purchase it for US$25. The expected retail price is $34. While shipping in China started on October 24th, it remains unclear when the product will be available on the global market.

Source: Xiaomi

