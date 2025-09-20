BYD Yangwang's 24K gold-laden U8L e-SUV screams ultimate luxury

Not too long ago, Western markets were subtly dismissing Chinese cars for coming off as bargain-basement alternatives. Well, how the tides have turned. Like it or not, China is producing some of the world’s most advanced cars right now.

This one is from BYD’s Yangwang brand. The same company that came up with a self-driving hypercar that is capable of jumping in the air and rotating on the spot.

This one, too, is tricked out with tech for rotating 360 degrees on the spot and crab walking diagonally, all thanks to the proprietary e4 Platform (quad-motor independent torque vectoring) and the DiSus-P intelligent hydraulic body control system. But the fanciest party trick of them all is emergency flotation on water – in case your yacht ever failed on you.

The U8L electric SUV comes with 24 karat gold, though it's just limited to the front and back emblems Yangwang

Say hello to the U8L electric SUV – a car that’ll make an Escalade seem like a New York cab. The SUV was first revealed at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show in its U8 configuration. What you’re seeing now is the follow-up trim, labeled U8L, which gets a host of upgrades over the stock vehicle to give it that ever-so-premium edge.

First things first … yes, it comes with 24 karat gold. And even though it’s just limited to the emblems for the U8L, you might have to lock it away in your garage to keep it away from the prying eyes of thieves.

It gets a long wheelbase of 127.9 inches (3,250 mm), and wider, taller, and longer dimensions than the U8, measuring 80.8 in (2,049 mm), 75.6 in (1,921 mm), and 212.5 in (5,400 mm) respectively.

That increase in the length and wheelbase gives the room required to add a new third row on top of BYD's e4 platform that houses four electric motors. Which, by the way, produce a combined output of 1,180 horsepower (880 kW) and 922 lb.ft (1,280 Nm) of peak torque.

The U8L gets what BYD calls "God's Eye A," its most sophisticated ADAS, which offers features including Highway and Urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA), automated parking, remote parking, and BYD’s own parking system using a three-LiDAR configuration Yangwang

How does a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds for an SUV this big look? To put it into perspective, the extremely posh Rolls-Royce Cullinan takes around 4.5 seconds, while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 takes 4.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. So pretty impressive.

But those performance numbers are hardly the tip of the iceberg. It’s the tech on board that takes the center stage. It features the most sophisticated form of BYD's DiSus-P body control system, which helps offer exceptional comfort and stability on any surface.

There is also what BYD calls "God's Eye A," its most sophisticated ADAS, which offers features including Highway and Urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA), automated parking, remote parking, and BYD’s own parking system using a three-LiDAR configuration.

Its battery can be fast-charged from 30% to 80% in just 13.5 minutes. But there’s a catch: its all-electric CLTC range is just 124 miles (200 km) owing to its size. But thankfully, the U8L gets a hybrid range extender, which increases its overall range to 700 miles (1,160 km). A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, four electric motors, and a 55.53-kWh battery pack make up this hybrid system.

The U8L's electric tailgate sports a vertically split design, which requires less space to open the upper section. The lower section, meanwhile, doubles up as a perch when you’re out camping or stargazing, while being able to sustain the weight of two adults (up to 441 lb/200 kg) Yangwang

On the outside, the U8L sits on brand-new 23-inch, eight-hole forged alloy wheels that are intended to reduce aerodynamic drag while also offering a luxurious appearance. The electric tailgate sports a vertically split design, which requires less space to open the upper section. The lower section, meanwhile, doubles up as a perch when you’re out camping or stargazing, while being able to sustain the weight of two adults (up to 441 lb/200 kg).

The SUV gets a beautiful two-tone "Obsidian Black/Sunstone Gold" paint job. The 24K gold insignias can also be complemented with the steering wheel emblem if you have some extra cash.

The U8L houses four electric motors, which produce a combined output of 1,180 horsepower (880 kW) and 922 lb.ft (1,280 Nm) of peak torque Yangwang

Speaking of which, the U8L was officially launched in China this past week with a single “Dingshi Edition” trim that starts at RMB 1.28 million (US$179,800). That makes it one of the most expensive cars ever to come out of China.

But when you’re going up against the likes of $180k Maybach GLS600 and $407,750 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, that sure ought to feel better value when you see all that BYD/Yangwang is offering. A US launch, though, seems unlikely at the moment. Shame.

Source: Yangwang