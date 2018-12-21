The Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept mashes Honda's powersports and automotive sides together into one awesome off-roader. Honda hadn't yet unveiled its Talon all-out performance side-by-sides prior to the ROAV's SEMA debut, but its Pioneer 1000 UTV served as an appropriately stout and playful companion for the Ridgeline to commingle with. The result: a fast, furious but practical off-road machine that can just as easily haul lumber as it can rip a unique signature in sand and dirt. It's the type of old-school, off-the-wall concept car that today's cookie-cutter self-driving Tesla-fighter concept no longer is, proof that the auto industry still has creativity in its head and red blood pumping through its veins.