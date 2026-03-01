Torquey adventure ebike auto engages mid-drive muscle to tame trails

California's Aventon has built its reputation over the years as a builder of value-driven commuter and urban ebikes. Recently, though, the company has been edging further into trail territory. The new Ramblas ADV marks its most confident step in that direction to date, taking its Aventure M blueprint to the next level with a hardtail electric bike centered around a fresh mid-drive system.

This bike isn’t just a city bike wearing rugged tires. Its upgraded, quieter 250-W motor boasts a peak power of 750 watts, delivering 100 Nm ((73.7 lb.ft)) of torque, and promises improved response and IP67 waterproofing. Unlike hub-driven commuter bikes, a mid-drive motor sits at the crank. This means the weight distribution and power delivery happen more naturally through the bike’s drivetrain. The result is a strong ability to climb inclines, and better balance on more rugged, technical terrain.

Aventon’s companion app allows riders to fine-tune ECO, TRAIL, and TURBO modes, tailoring how aggressively the Ramblas ADV delivers its motor assistance Aventon

The auto-assist mode simplifies things further by adjusting assist based on the slope, delivering maximum torque on steep climbs, and easing off on flatter sections. It’s designed to reduce the need to constantly adjust modes, allowing riders to focus on the trail instead. The company is also claiming a 708-Wh battery range of up to 90 miles (145 km), though this will be at the lowest of three selectable PAS modes over smoother terrain.

Out of the box, the bike is limited to 20 mph (32 km/h) as a Class 1 ebike, but this can be adjusted up to 28 mph (45 km/h) for Class 3 performance where regulations allow. Riders can fine-tune ECO, TRAIL, and TURBO modes via Ride Tune customization to tailor how aggressively the motor responds.

On the front end of the bike sits a RockShox Psylo Silver coil fork with 130 mm of travel, paired with an updated dropper seatpost for better control on steeper descents. Tubeless-compatible wheels and 29-inch Maxxis Rekon tires mean that riders can run lower pressure to improve their traction and puncture resistance.

With 130 mm of front suspension travel and tubeless-compatible tires, the Ramblas ADV is designed to confidently handle rugged terrain Aventon

Riders can shift between 12 SRAM Eagle gears, and the same brand provides four-piston hydraulic stopping power with 200-mm rotors. The trail-conquering adventure ebike is practical too, with a 300-lb (136-kg) payload rating while itself weighing in at 54 lb (24.5 kg).

With the Ramblas ADV, Aventon seems to be pushing further upmarket than it has in the past. Though it’s a hardtail rather than a full-suspension rig, helping keep weight and price in check. And it rolls with a 6061 alloy frame rather than top-end ultra-light carbon. As such, it comfortably bridges the gap between value-focused ebikes and premium mid-drive mountain brands like Maxon’s Air S and Specialized crisp new Turbo Levo R.

This latest off-roader is available direct from Aventon now in three frame sizes for US$2,899.

Ramblas ADV | Carve Out the Uncommon Route

The Ramblas ADV is a clear statement from Aventon that it isn’t content to stay on paved city paths – and with 100 Nm torque to call upon, it seems truly prepped and ready to venture into new, off-road territory.

