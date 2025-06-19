5-lb mini motor drive turns bike into 750-W ebike in mere seconds

Eurobike 2025 is really shaping up to be the ultimate launchpad for tiny ebike motors. We've already seen the high-torquing TQ HPR60 and the magnetically geared Star Union MGM that will be pitched at bicycle manufacturers around the globe, and now we have an even tinier motor that consumers can buy directly. The all-new Kamingo is a split-component add-on e-drive that instantly turns a standard bicycle into a pedal-assist ebike. In fact, it's designed for such quick, seamless plug-and -play, riders can swap it in and out mid-ride.

As ebikes have grown in popularity so, too, has the market of add-on electric drives. Each of these products turns the classic pedal bicycle into a power-assisted ebike, but they use different mechanisms and designs to do so. We've seen everything from swappable electrified wheels, to clamp-down rim spinners, to snap-on rotor runners, right up to bolt-on multi-cog mid-drives.

The Kamingo drive powers the rear tire and uses a sensor system to adjust pressure on the tire to optimal Kamingo

The simple tire-torquing friction drive is yet another style, and it's been a popular industry mainstay going back to earlier, simpler times. So it's ultimately unsurprising to see Kamingo use that as the archetype for its ultra-sleek, fast-swapping drive.

At first, Kamingo's multi-component system might seem more complicated than an all-in-one setup like the Livall Pikaboost, but the deconstructed design actually aims to make it easier to carry, quicker to install and remove, and more balanced and less cumbersome to ride with.

The compact Kamingo drive weighs a total of around 5 lb and features three primary components Kamingo

The bulkiest component finds home right in the middle of the frame, providing more balance than if all that bulk were hanging off of one end or side. The 3-lb (1.4-kg), 266-Wh battery takes on a water bottle form, sliding easily into the bike's cage or backpack's stretch bottle holder. It's designed to deliver an assisted range up to 55 miles (90 km), but that will, of course, depend on how you use the assist system.

The actual motor is smaller yet, a palm-sized unit that weighs just 2 lb (900 g) but still manages a full 750 watts of peak power and 250 watts of rated power. The permanent magnet synchronous motor is joined within its housing by a gear reduction system that brings max torque up to 29.5 lb-ft (40 Nm). A field oriented control algorithm manages output and performance.

The handlebar controller offers simple dial mode shifting and a small color readout Kamingo

The final piece of the three-part puzzle is the tiny rectangular handlebar controller. Instead of going with a big, fancy cockpit of OLED or LED graphics and illumination, Kamingo keeps it simple with a featherlight controller that features a knurled mode dial and a small color display for essentials like speed, distance and battery life.

Kamingo admits that the initial installation might take you as long as three minutes, but after that, it's a matter of click and go. The battery is designed to work with a large number of standard water bottle cages, so if it already works with yours, you might be down to two minutes. If not, Kamingo includes its own cage with the package so you'll simply need to install it via your bike's mounts.

Both the motor drive and the controller come with matched mounts. The motor mount secures to the rear seat stays, while the controller mount attaches to the handlebars. Both use small bolts that tighten down with included wrenches. There's also a cadence sensor that straps around the pedal crank and a wire that connects the battery and motor.

Once you've installed the seat stay mount, the Kamingo motor drive can be attached and detached in seconds Kamingo

The motor mount is little more finicky than the battery or handlebar mounts, requiring a traditional triangular seat stay design for proper attachment. This seems like a potential shortcoming, given the innumerable modern frame designs out there, so maybe Kamingo will offer more mount alternatives in the future. That said, it's not uncommon to see even unconventional frames with a set of triangular stays, so maybe it'll be more universal than it sounds.

Long story short, anyone looking to buy one will want to make sure it's compatible with the bike they're using.

The motor pops up when the rider wants to pedal without power, while a Bluetooth-connected app locks it in place for better security when leaving the bike parked outside Kamingo

The Kamingo drive is optimized for use with low-profile tires on the likes of road bikes and city commuters. It operates via three selectable modes: standby, assist and cruise. In standby mode, the motor pops off the tire to allow for unimpeded standard pedaling, making it easy to go traditional when the riding's easy, your legs are fresh or you're looking for a better workout.

Assist mode drops the motor drive down onto the tire for pedal assistance, while Cruise mode offers all-electric throttle riding in markets that allow it. The drive supports speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US and 15.5 mph (25 km/h) in Europe.

Whichever electrified mode you're in, the system uses what Kamingo calls "Pressure-Adaptive Technology," which tasks various sensors in adjusting the drive-to-tire pressure to maintain smooth, uninterrupted assistance without any slipping or skidding. The drive is also designed to stay centered on the tire. A regenerative braking feature captures energy from braking and downhill coasting to charge the battery.

The Kamingo offers 250 watts of rated power and 750 watts of peak power and can be used in pedal assist and all-electric cruise modes Kamingo

The Kamingo also includes various sensor-powered safety features. Tilt-detection aims to detect falls, automatically shutting the motor down to prevent unwanted drivetrain movement and potential injury. A jam detection feature senses rocks and twigs in the tire and disengages the motor to prevent damage or performance problems. It sends an alert to the controller screen so the rider knows what's happening and can address it.

Kamingo is introducing its drive through a Kickstarter campaign now, offering it at pledge levels beginning at US$349, more than 40% off planned retail pricing. The campaign has rocketed to success, earning more than $650,000 on a $10,000 goal, and if all continues moving along smoothly, the company will begin deliveries in December.

Source: Kamingo