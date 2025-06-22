6-kW mid-drive ebike promises a bonkers 50 mph

Dubai-based Nireeka has been making absolutely outrageous ebikes for a few years now, and its latest performance-focused creation packs so much power it really should come with a statutory warning or three.

The Spectrx features a 6-kW mid-drive motor that puts down 206 lb.ft (280 Nm) of torque, mated to a distinctive lightweight carbon fiber frame. The company says this combination allows for a thrilling top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h), making it the quickest ebike in Nireeka's history – though it's not the fastest ebike we've seen.

The monocoque frame, with its angular design, helps keep the bike's overall weight down to just 66 lb (30 kg) on the Plus variant; the Fat version with 26 x 4 inch tires comes in at 79 lb (36 kg) – these are just a bit more than the brand's other models that make 1/6th the power.

Introducing the Nireeka Spectrx.

The Spectrx gets a 1,260-Wh battery pack with Samsung cells and a smart battery management system to prevent overcharging and overheating. Nireeka says you can expect a range of 31-75 miles (50-120 km) on a single charge depending on your riding style and terrain, and it should last years without a decline in performance.

There's also a whole lot of solid equipment on board: Tektro ABS disc brakes, torque and cadence sensors for a natural-feeling pedal assist, 140-mm travel and rebound-adjustable front and rear suspension, Kenda tires, a high-powered headlight, and a color display on the dashboard with app connectivity to track ride metrics.

The carbon fiber monocoque frame helps keep the weight down, and that's key to the 6-kW motor getting you up to 50 mph Nireeka

Nireeka is currently crowdfunding the Spectrx over on Indiegogo, where you can place an order for a deep discount on both versions, and choose from two sizes and six colors. The Spectrx Plus, which is set to retail at US$4,799, can be had for $3,099; the $4,999 Spectrx Fat is marked down to $3,299. These bikes are expected to ship in October if all goes to plan, and shipping to any of the 65+ countries on Nireeka's list will cost roughly $299 over and above your order amount.

The discounted prices are certainly compelling. Heybike's Hero from last year that does 35 mph currently costs about $2,600, and that makes Nireeka's pricier ask for a lot more grunt seem reasonable.

The 240 x 60-mm DNM rear shock is neatly integrated into the frame, while its rebound knob is fitted to be easy to reach and adjust Nireeka

You can upgrade the brakes and drivetrain, opt for a pricier fast charger, and even get a bunch of accessories including a range extender and turn signals.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, but for what it's worth, Nireeka's been around since 2018 and we've liked the bikes we've reviewed from the brand over the years.

Learn more about the Spectrx over on Indiegogo.