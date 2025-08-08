Performance ebike commuter takes Pinion smart shifting to the streets

New York's Priority Bicycles has announced the launch of its "most advanced ebike to date." The Skyline combines a 750-W torque-sensing hub motor, Gates Carbon belt drive and 12-speed Pinion smart shifting for clean, quiet and low-maintenance city riding.

The Pinion gearbox-based shifting system was developed by a pair of Porsche engineers looking bringing automotive transmission precision and durability to the world of biking. The idea blossomed from prototypes in 2006 to the first patent the following year and then a registered company after that.

The first serial production began in 2012, bicycle manufacturers signed up to build frames for the P1.18 and more variations were added to the family. Until fairly recently, bike models rocking Pinion shifting have commanded a premium price tag, but more wallet-friendly options have started to appear – such as 2018's Priority 600 that launched for US$2,200 with a 12-speed system, or last year's Lectric One 6-speeder for under $2,000.

Pricing for the Priority Skyline is more in line with the company's other Pinion-packing models, at $3,999 – though there is a $300 launch discount available until August 18.

The Priority Skyline features a Pinion C1.12i Smart.Shift system and Gates Carbon CDX belt Priority Bicycles

That extra investment does get you some neat tech, starting with a Pinion C1.12i Smart.Shift system with electronic shifting that's paired with a Gates Carbon CDX belt drive for the promise of low-maintenance riding that should also be much quieter and cleaner than an old-school chain drive.

The mid-mounted gearbox offers riders 12 speed options across a 600% gear range, in addition to a feature that automatically moves to a preferred setting when you come to a halt – for smoother subsequent take-off. You can also pre-set a preferred pedaling cadence, which allows the system to choose the most appropriate gear for your speed.

Powering the pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over five levels is a 750-W rear-hub motor that responds quickly to rider input at the pedal thanks to a cooked-in torque sensor. The motor peaks at 1,056 watts and delivers 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of incline-conquering torque, and there's a thumb throttle if you need it.

A 720-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 60 miles of ebiking per charge Priority Bicycles

The Skyline ships as a Class 2 commuter, but can be unlocked for motor-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). The 720-Wh downtube battery is reported good for between 20 and 60 miles of per-charge range (almost 100 km).

As for the rest of the 68-lb (31-kg) urban explorer, the 6061-aluminum frame features a bunch of accessory mounting points, and comes in three sizes. Uneven terrain is absorbed by a SR Suntour suspension fork with 80 mm of travel. The ebike rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in 2-inch Maxxis Metropass rubber with reflective sidewalls. And stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off.

There's an integrated rear cargo rack, a 500-lumen front light, alloy fenders with a light built into the back one, and a side kickstand for an easy park.

Suntour fork, 27.5-inch wheels, Tektro hydraulic brakes, Selle Royal comfort saddle, full fenders and rear rack Priority Bicycles

"We wanted the Skyline to be an immediate head-turner," said Dave Weiner, founder and CEO of Priority Bicycles. "At first glance, the design accomplishes that, and when riders feel how they can hold a line in city traffic, manage unforeseen obstacles, or simply enjoy a long ride with their perfect combination of power and gearing, other riders will stop for a second look, too."

The Skyline is on sale now for US$3,999 – minus that launch discount if you're quick.

Product page: Priority Skyline

