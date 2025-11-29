Tern fixes the biggest issue with its flagship folding ebike

Taiwan's Tern Bicycles has listened to its customers and delivered a belt-drive Vektron folding ebike as part of the fourth-generation rollout in the US, which also includes a regular chain-driven flavor that offers a sportier ride.

Launched in Europe last month, the 4th-gen e-folders ride out as two models – one with a 10-speed derailleur and the other sporting a Gates belt drive and Nexus geared hub in response to customer demand.

"A belt drive has been one of the most customer-requested upgrades for the Vektron," said the company in a press statement. "Folding bikes get handled constantly – through train stations, in and out of cars, and into elevators with other people – and that means a dirty/greasy chain has numerous opportunities to make a mess.

"The Vektron P5i with a belt eliminates those issues, while delivering a smoother, quieter ride with far less maintenance. Partnered with a smooth-shifting Shimano Nexus 5 hub, the new Vektron P5i is the ultimate urban commute bike."

The 4th-gen Vektron P5i model folds to 6.5 x 33.5 x 27.2 inches, and can stand upright in the corner while charging Tern Bicycles

That belt-driven commuter is now expected to be available to US riders by the end of 2025. Rider leg power gets a boost from a Bosch Performance mid-drive motor that offers 340% pedal-assist support up to 20 mph (capped at 25 km/h in Europe) and 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of gradient conquering torque. The 545-Wh PowerPack reclining within the frame is reckoned good for up to 75 miles (120 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest PAS level.

The cooked-in Bosch Smart System works with a rider's smartphone to enable features such as remote locking, ride tweaking, route planning and ride data display. GPS tracking and alarm functionality are also available with the optional addition of a ConnectModule.

Given the low-maintenance, quite and clean Gates Carbon Belt running to the rear wheel, you won't find a derailleur hanging at the back but Tern has included a Shimano Nexus 5 geared hub for twist-shifting flexibility across a 263% gear ratio while out and about.

The 4th-gen Vektron folding ebikes feature a Bosch Performance mid-motor and PowerPack combo for pedal-assist up to 20 mph and 75-mile range potential Tern Bicycles

The company also says that the combination of an updated stiff folding frame fashioned from 6061 aluminum and heavy duty OCL+ frame joint, plus a reinforced folding bar post, should make for a confident, flex-free, stable ride. An "incredibly fast and easy folding action" is also promised. This will see the bike compact down to a self-locking roller in under 10 seconds, making it ready to stow under an office desk, stand upright in the corner or heft up onto public transport.

The P5i's swept handlebar sits higher than its stablemates thanks to the inclusion of a taller post for a comfort-focused ride inspired by the GSD and HSD bikes. It rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe Big Apple rubber, and stopping power comes courtesy of Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes.

Rounding out the key specs are a built-in rear rack capable of hauling around 60 lb (27 kg) of cargo, a 190-lumen headlight and integrated Herrmans tail-light, a single-side Ursus kickstand for a solid park, and full SplashGurard fenders to help keep damp and dirt away from work clothes.

A rear rack comes as standard, but there are also mounting points for a front rack, basket or bag Tern Bicycles

The P10 version pretty much matches the P5i for features and specs, but comes with a more traditional chain drive, as well as 10 Shimano Deore gears, and offers a sporty riding position. Both folding ebikes are safety certified to EN 15194 and UL 2849 standards for peace of mind use.

"It’s really hard to build a bike that rides like a great ebike and folds like a great folding bike," said Tern's Josh Hon. "Usually there are compromises made on ride quality, motor power, battery safety, serviceability, weight, or folded size. But with Vektron, we’ve managed to design a bike that’s great on all of those critical parameters and that’s why we call it our Goldilocks bike. It’s juuust right."

The company says that it's "managed to deliver competitive pricing despite cost increases due to tariff pressures" though the premium ticket comes in notably higher than similar commuter solutions from competitors. The P5i demands that you withdraw at least US$4,099 from your bank account, while the P10 will cost you $3,699.

The frame, post and fork are covered by a 10-year warranty, while the company has committed to making sure that replacement parts (including the battery and electronics) are available for at least 7 years. Shipping in North America is due to start from the end of this year.

Product page: Tern Vektron