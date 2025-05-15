Full-suspension adventure ebike hefts 560 lb on a wild ride

A couple of months ago, New Jersey ebike maker Velotric unleashed a multi-terrain fat-tire adventure model with impressive cargo hauling and towing chops. Now there's an even more capable Nomad.

As you might expect from an adventure ebike sporting the same family name, the Nomad 2X is similar to its rugged stablemate but also different.

The rear-hub motor has a continuous output rating of 750 watts, but this flavor can peak at 1,400 watts and produce 105 Nm (77 lb.ft) of hill-conquering torque. And the company's SensorSwap technology is cooked in to allow the rider to switch between the immediate response of a torque sensor or a more relaxed cadence mode without stopping.

Fat tires and full suspension for a smoother multi-terrain ride Velotric

The bike ships with a restricted top PAS speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), but this can be unlocked for Class 3 riding up to 28 mph (45 km/h) – plus there's a 20-mph throttle trigger included for those times when tired legs need a break or you just want to effortlessly glide along. The UL-certified 801.6-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 70 miles (112.5 km) of assisted riding, or 50 miles (80 km) on throttle only.

Interestingly, Velotric has also included a stealth mode "for riders who prefer to move in silence, whether scouting trails, heading out at dawn, or simply valuing low-profile performance." This feature dims the display, limits the top speed for a quieter getaway, and gives the rider the option to disable the integrated lighting with a single tap.

The 2X's 1,000-lb towing prowess is the same as before, meaning that an optional trailer chock full of additional camping gear could be taken along for the ride. But total payload capacity gets a bump to 560 lb (254 kg), including the rider and up to 120 lb (54 kg) loaded onto the rear cargo rack.

Stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes Velotric

For this outing, the designers have gone full squish courtesy of an air suspension fork with 120 mm of travel and a rear air shock offering 80 mm. Together with the Kenda fat tires wrapped around the 26-inch alloy rims, this combo should help make for a smoother ride over "sandy dunes, rocky paths, muddy trails, grassy fields" as well as less challenging terrain.

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors provide stooping power, 8-speed Shimano shifting is available for ride flexibility, the triple-butted alloy frame is available in step-over and step-thru variants, full fenders will help keep debris at bay, and that lighting shapes up as a 130-lux headlight matched with a braking tail-light with turn signaling.

The Velotric Nomad 2X goes on sale from today for US$2,399, with shipping due to start shortly. A multicam version is expected to join the ride from late June for $2,499.

Product page: Nomad 2X