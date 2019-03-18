Gallery: Electrics and hybrids of the Geneva Auto ShowView gallery - 44 images
This year's Geneva Motor Show was an absolute treasure trove for auto lovers, featuring an avalanche of wacky concept cars, wild hypercars and other high-end fare. But battery electrics and hybrids were everywhere, too – here's a quick roundup of the key EVs of Geneva 2019.
Electrics infiltrated just about all the major segments this year, from ludicrously fast hypercars all the way down to cheap, practical urban getabouts. Most major brands are now either moving to electrify their entire range, or to spin off a purely electric brand to start something anew. Key themes include modularization, fast charging, sleek new design concepts and radically massive power outputs.
Jump into the gallery to see our favorite electrics of the Geneva show.
