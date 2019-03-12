It's not an easy task to follow up a one-of-a-kind restoration like the Golden Sahara II, but if there's one vehicle that might be up to it, it's the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Alfa already has one of the sexiest SUVs out there in the Stelvio, and now it blends effortless, organic Italian style with its first plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Tonale. Alfa remains rather tightlipped on specifics, saying merely that the small utility vehicle utilizes its dual-motor electric-ICE powertrain toward sportier driving as well as increased efficiency. The driver can manage those two goals through a series of drive modes that includes full-output "dual motor" mode, hybridized "natural" mode, and full-electric "advance e" mode.