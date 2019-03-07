The Geneva Motor Show is usually the year's best stop for brand-new hypercars, street racers and high-performance GTs of all styles and powertrain types. The 2019 show merely confirms the Swiss show's position at the top of the heap, serving as the premiere grounds for halo hypercars from well-established marques, electric performance cars from complete newcomers, some very strange high-horsepower drivable artwork and a whole lot more. This year's show even includes the world's most expensive new car. Come see what happens when thousands upon thousands of horses breed under the direction of millions upon millions of dollars.

