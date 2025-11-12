4-in-1 EDC tool packs a foldable saw in a sleek titanium frame

After a couple of successful crowdfunding campaigns over the past year, Hong Kong-based EDC brand Eck Studio is back at it with a versatile little tool that's perfect for outdoorspeople and DIY enthusiasts who need different kinds of blades to hand.

The Sawg, as the name suggests, fits a compact 2.1-inch (54-mm) saw with a sturdy liner lock mechanism, along with a folding knife of the same size, in a beautiful tool with an elegant slender design inspired by the mantis.

These are complemented by an adjustable wrench that can grapple with 24 nut/bolt sizes from M2.5 to M10, and a fixed pry bar for opening bottles, and disassembling equipment.

The Sawg includes four versatile tools in a compact frame Eck Studio

Eck Studio says the entire package is built to withstand rough use outdoors, with Grade 5 titanium construction, M390 steel for the knife, and 440C steel for the staggered double-tooth saw. There are slots for two Tritium tubes (which are sold separately at US$25 a pair) that glow to help you find your Sawg in the dark.

Sawg — Saw, Knife, Wrench, Pry Bar. Compact & Slim.

The Sawg is just 3.7 in (93 mm) long, and slimmer than most phones at 0.3 in (8 mm), so it should easily slip into most pockets. The titanium build keeps the weight down to just 2.1 oz (60 g), so you can comfortably wear it on your belt in its optional leather sheath. The design also includes a lanyard hole to loop in thread, paracord, or a keyring.

For a Tim The Tool Man Taylor vibe, you can slip the Sawg into an optional leather sheath that clips on to your belt Eck Studio

As with its previous efforts, Eck Studio is crowdfunding the Sawg on Kickstarter. It's available in natural and black finishes, and is expected to retail at $165; however, you can snag one for as little as $90 while the campaign is on. The black colorway will cost you an extra $10. Prices will go up as the limited early bird units run out.

The Sawg saw and knife feature sturdy safe liner lock mechanisms Eck Studio

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, Eck Studio has successfully shipped its previous products launched on the platform, so it's got a good track record thus far.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in April 2026, and flat delivery costs will be calculated based on the number of Sawgs you order, starting at $8 for a single unit.

Check out the Sawg over on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.