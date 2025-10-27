Covert multitool sneaks a tiny gadget dial inside slim EDC knife

The new Hex from New Zealand company KEA Outdoors looks like an unassuming folding EDC (everyday carry) knife upon first glance. It has a bright, grippy handle for convenience, a razor-sharp half-serrated, half-straight drop-point blade for cutting versatility, a thumb stud for fast, simplified deployment, and a lanyard hole for easily stringing up. But that lanyard slot is more than meets the eye, carrying a handful of functions within a simple rotating wheel-like design, creating a different style of multitool.

The idea of packaging a couple extra implements with an otherwise standard-issue EDC-ready knife isn't a new one, especially in the contemporary multitool-obsessed market in which we see new models and startups launch on a weekly basis. We've seen a number of takes on the idea, and even multitool icons like Leatherman and Victorinox have played around with it.

KEA Outdoors does manage to put a distinct spin on the concept, though. Instead of flipping the bonus tools out of the knife handle, tying them on an accompanying lanyard, or integrating them into the sheath, KEA designs a hexagonal wheel multitool out of the lanyard attachment point at the base of the handle. The wheel rotates around to reveal several different tools, each of which locks into place via a steel spring for stable performance.

The simple lanyard holder is more than it seems ... KEA Outdoors

Probably the most useful, EDC-worthy function on the Hex multitool dial is the magnetic 1/4-in bit holder that works with the bits of your choosing. This turns the Hex knife into a versatile tighten-anything multi-driver limited only by the bits you choose to carry.

On the downside, the Hex doesn't offer any onboard space for storing bits, but KEA is working on designing an accompanying bit case as a possible Kickstarter stretch goal. Otherwise, you can just throw a few of your favorites in your smallest jacket pocket or maybe the center console of your car, ensuring you have them when you need them.

Flip the lanyard holder to the bit holder and you're ready to pop in the bit of your choice and tighten or loosen screws and bolts KEA Outdoors

The other valuable Hex spinner function is a small, sharp blade that works as both box and can opener. The can opener is a useful provision for camping and other outdoor adventures, while the box opener is something you can use on a daily basis, especially if you're an Amazon regular.

The lanyard hole doubles as a pry bar and bottle opener. It should also prove an effective stake puller for tent stakes with an L-style head.

The final side of the rotatable tool houses a flat edge designed to work as a mini-hammer. Truth be told, we can't think of many practical uses for this one, but KEA shows a user banging a slider back into track on a zipper as an example. We suppose maybe you could use it to bang those aforementioned stakes in, though any old rock lying around camp would give you better heft and surface area to work with for that type of task.

The high carbon steel knife blade has a thumb stud opener, drop point tip and straight/serrated edge KEA Outdoors

That isn't necessarily the most useful, robust or impressive collection of tools, but what's cool here is that they're a part of a proper folding knife. So instead of the typical small, off-center multitool blade, you get a dedicated 3.1-in (8-cm) high-carbon D2 steel blade centered precisely in a slim, purpose-built ergonomic handle. The blade includes a drop-point tip, straight and serrated edges, a steel spring lock and a thumb stud. The G10 handle features a non-slip grip.

The slimline Hex weighs in at just 4.5 oz (130 g), according to KEA's estimates, and measures in at 4.7 in (12 cm) closed and 7.8 in (20 cm) open.

KEA is raising money on Kickstarter to ready the Hex for launch. Pledges of NZ$102 (approx. US$60) will secure one of the first examples, assuming they make it to production as planned. KEA will ship the Hex anywhere in the world and hopes to begin deliveries in April 2026.

Source: KEA Outdoors

