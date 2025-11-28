© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny titanium phone stand puts 12 EDC tools on your keyring

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
November 28, 2025
Tiny titanium phone stand puts 12 EDC tools on your keyring
The AceStand 2.0 will comfortably hold most phones firmly in place, thanks to a redesigned spacious cutout and the magnetic frame
Having a phone holder handy makes it easy to follow recipes and DIY project instructions on your device
The AceStand 2.0 is just 4.5 inches long, so it's easy to slip into your pocket, gear pouch, or use with a keychain
The AceStand 2.0 is made from durable grade 5 titanium, and comes with a pair of steel hex bits
This updated model has a single hinge that opens up to lay flat, making it easier to use the ruler to draw straight lines
You can attach a keyring or lanyard using the loop on the AceStand 2.0
One of my favorite IKEA products is a plastic foldable phone stand that weighs next to nothing and lives on your keychain. It's a practical little thing for passing the time if you're out and about a lot – but hardware brand MeToolDesign has taken that concept and leveled it up to create a much more useful piece of EDC gear.

The AceStand 2.0 measures just 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) long, and packs an impressive 12 tools in its durable grade 5 titanium frame. And as the name suggests, it's a step up from the previous model with numerous improvements in build quality and utility.

The big deal is the phone stand, which can hold practically any model in portrait or landscape mode, and grab on securely thanks to the 2.8-oz (80-g) frame being made of magnetic titanium.

AceStand 2.0: The Magnetic All-in-1 Titanium EDC Phone Stand

Beyond that, the AceStand also has a bunch more tools:

  • 360-degree protractor
  • Dual-scale ruler
  • Nail puller
  • Box opener
  • Bottle opener
  • Wire bender holes
  • Rope cutter
  • Hex wrench for four sizes of screws (M5, M6, M8, and M10)
  • Spoke wrench
  • Magnetic storage for two 6-mm hex bits (1/6 inch and 1/4 inch)

The AceStand's design features a sturdy pry bar at the tip, which also serves as an emergency glass break point. You'll also find two slots to fit optional tritium tubes that glow in the dark and make the tool easy to find. And it handily includes a hole at the other end for keychains and lanyards.

You can attach a keyring or lanyard using the loop on the AceStand 2.0
MeToolDesign notes it's improved on the original AceStand design by ensuring the cutouts for the phone holder now have a bit more room for your mobile device, and the edges don't touch your screen. The hinge is also sturdier, and it allows for the AceStand to open up and lay flat, so you can draw straight lines using the ruler more easily.

This updated model has a single hinge that opens up to lay flat, making it easier to use the ruler to draw straight lines
That's a whole lot of kit in a small package. I already find phone stands surprisingly useful for watching videos and gaming when I'm traveling or running errands, and for following recipes and DIY project instructions. The additional tools and more durable build make it a compelling upgrade to your everyday loadout.

The AceStand 2.0 is made from durable grade 5 titanium, and comes with a pair of steel hex bits
The AceStand 2.0 is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, but for what it's worth, MeToolDesign has previously crowdfunded and successfully shipped numerous EDC products in the past, including the aforementioned original AceStand in 2024.

Having a phone holder handy makes it easy to follow recipes and DIY project instructions on your device
This one's expected to retail at US$102, but it's discounted on the crowdfunding campaign page to just $65 for early birds. You can get the AceStand 2.0 in a black finish, along with engraving, tritium tubes, additional hex bits, and a handsome leather sheath as add-ons. It's estimated to ship from April 2026, with no extra shipping costs from the brand for orders worldwide.

The AceStand 2.0 is just 4.5 inches long, so it's easy to slip into your pocket, gear pouch, or use with a keychain
Check it out on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

