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Motorcycles

Ducati enters 250 motocross class with a rev-happy 15,000-RPM monster

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 26, 2026
Ducati enters 250 motocross class with a rev-happy 15,000-RPM monster
The Desmo250 MX can rev up to 15,000 RPM – arguably higher than anything in the 250 and 450 motocross classes
The Desmo250 MX can rev up to 15,000 RPM – arguably higher than anything in the 250 and 450 motocross classes
View 5 Images
The Desmo250 MX can rev up to 15,000 RPM – arguably higher than anything in the 250 and 450 motocross classes
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The Desmo250 MX can rev up to 15,000 RPM – arguably higher than anything in the 250 and 450 motocross classes
Ducati says the 250's all-new engine features tech from the overpowered Panigale V4 R sportsbike
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Ducati says the 250's all-new engine features tech from the overpowered Panigale V4 R sportsbike
The Desmo250 makes a commendable 44 hp while keeping things light at just 227 lb
3/5
The Desmo250 makes a commendable 44 hp while keeping things light at just 227 lb
The Desmo250 MX features a model-specific exhaust and Showa suspension system, as well as Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires
4/5
The Desmo250 MX features a model-specific exhaust and Showa suspension system, as well as Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires
To the untrained eye, the 250 MX is pretty similar to the 450 MX from 2025 – but this one gets a different exhaust
5/5
To the untrained eye, the 250 MX is pretty similar to the 450 MX from 2025 – but this one gets a different exhaust
View gallery - 5 images

Just a year after the company's first foray into motocross bikes, Ducati has unveiled the Desmo250 MX, a fire-breathing featherweight built to dominate tracks with possibly the highest revving engine in its class.

Sporting an all-new powertrain with a desmodromic system that offers precise valve control and high valvetrain speeds, this baby makes 44 hp at 12,500 RPM and redlines at 15,000 RPM. That means you can hold a gear for longer on demanding tracks loaded with transitions.

The Italian marque notes that the torque curve and power are evenly spread across the Desmo250's rev range – so everything you've got to work with is predictably accessible when you're coming out of a corner, nailing a jump, or blasting through a rutted straight.

Ducati says the 250's all-new engine features tech from the overpowered Panigale V4 R sportsbike
Ducati says the 250's all-new engine features tech from the overpowered Panigale V4 R sportsbike

A lot of work has gone into developing the 250 over the last five years, from a collaboration with pro MX2 racer Alessandro Lupino, to borrowing engine tech from the all-powerful Panigale V4 R sportsbike, to building a model-specific 5-speed gearbox and a new exhaust.

The 250's chassis is largely similar to that of its older sibling, with a perimeter frame and aluminum swingarm derived from the Desmo450 MX that debuted last year. However, it gets its own Showa suspension kit, paired with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 rubber and a Brembo braking system featuring 260-mm and 240-mm Galfer discs at the front and rear, respectively. The entire package weighs just 227 lb (103 kg) without fuel.

The Desmo250 MX features a model-specific exhaust and Showa suspension system, as well as Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires
The Desmo250 MX features a model-specific exhaust and Showa suspension system, as well as Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires

On the electronics front, you can tweak the 250's throttle response by switching between two engine maps, and dial in traction control across three levels. Ducati is particularly proud of the latter, as it "calibrates power reduction based on actual rear wheel spin" to intervene effectively. Engine braking and launch control are also adjustable.

Another neat bit of tech on here is the bike's ability to calculate its own engine stress index, and report when and what sort of maintenance it needs. So depending on your riding style and frequency, the 250 will tell you via a mobile app when it can use a 'Mid' service (valve clearance check and piston replacement) or a 'Full' service (complete engine overhaul – typically between 90 and 120 hours of riding).

The Desmo250 makes a commendable 44 hp while keeping things light at just 227 lb
The Desmo250 makes a commendable 44 hp while keeping things light at just 227 lb

That's a nice bit of kit for serious motocross enthusiasts – and with a not-too-crazy US$10,595 price tag, the Desmo250 MX could give the beloved Kawasaki KX250F and Yamaha YZ250F a run for their money when it arrives in August.

To the untrained eye, the 250 MX is pretty similar to the 450 MX from 2025 – but this one gets a different exhaust
To the untrained eye, the 250 MX is pretty similar to the 450 MX from 2025 – but this one gets a different exhaust

If you want a rowdy little Ducati you can legally ride in and out of town, the new Desmo450 EDS is worth a look. Coming in at just under US$13,000, it's also expected stateside in August.

Check out the Desmo250 MX on Ducati's site.

Source: Ducati

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesDucatiDirt BikesOff-road
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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