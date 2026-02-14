Ducati’s street‑legal 450 Enduro is almost here

A few years ago, if you’d told me Ducati’s sub-500cc street-legal enduro was on the cusp of a global release, I’d probably have thought you’d lost it. Fast forward to 2026, though, and that’s exactly what’s happening, with the Desmo450 EDS all set for launch.

The bike itself hasn’t exactly been a secret. It’s based on the Desmo450 MX motocrosser that broke cover last year. A pre-production model was already on display at EICMA in November, but now European design registrations are offering more clues about the finished production version.

First things first: it’s powered by a 450cc single producing 63.5 horsepower at 9,400 rpm and 39.5 lb-ft (53.5 Nm) of torque at 7,500 rpm. That’s serious output for a sub-500cc street-legal enduro.

It’s also expected to come equipped with a six-speed gearbox. And as the name suggests, it will use Ducati’s trademark desmodromic valve system, which relies on additional cam lobes and rockers to mechanically close the valves instead of traditional valve springs.

The Desmo450 EDS will become the third motorcycle in Ducati’s Desmo450 lineup, joining the MX and the EDX enduro. Both of those models share a significant number of components, including the chassis, a towering 38.2-inch (970 mm) seat height, a 499-mm front fork, and a rear monoshock, all supplied by Showa.

Where the two differ is in the details. For starters, the EDX runs an 18-inch rear wheel instead of the MX’s 19-incher. It also gets a larger fuel tank – 2.2 gallons (8.3 L) compared to 1.9 gallons (7.2 L) — which contributes to a slightly higher curb weight of 236 lb (107 kg), versus the MX’s 211 lb (104.8 kg).

So why am I going on about the other two models? Because the upcoming Desmo450 EDS is expected to borrow heavily from its siblings.

Visually, the EDS appears much closer to the EDX than the MX. In fact, if you removed the headlight and front number plate from the EICMA display bike, you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart.

Recently released design drawings shed more light on confirmed production components. These include rear-view mirrors mounted to the handlebars, front and rear turn signals, a compact digital dash, a sidestand, and a license-plate holder.

The drawings also reveal additional protective elements, such as heel protection on the right footrest and a revised chain guard. Pretty standard stuff so far.

Things get more interesting when you look at the exhaust system. The Desmo450 EDS appears to use a significantly longer header pipe that runs further down the front of the engine and incorporates an O2 sensor. There’s also a spherical catalytic converter fitted with a heat shield, replacing the flat expansion chamber used on the off-road models, almost certainly to meet emissions requirements.

While it’s not clearly visible in the drawings, there’s also talk of Ducati fitting radiator cooling fans. The bike maker is also expected to extend service intervals beyond the MX and EDX’s demanding 15-hour oil changes and 45-hour piston replacement schedules.

And that’s where I’m really hoping Ducati gets things right. The brand has a reputation for high maintenance demands, and if that carries over to what will effectively be one of its most affordable motorcycles, Ducati may struggle to win over buyers.

The Italian manufacturer is reportedly in the final stages of development, with production slated to begin this summer. When it arrives, the Desmo450 EDS will mark Ducati’s first genuine entry into the street-legal enduro segment – a space already packed with competition from KTM, Honda, and Beta.

Are you excited?

Source: Ducati