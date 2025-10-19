Honda's much-anticipated neo-retro CB1000F is finally here

Rumors have been swirling around the Honda CB1000F for a while. It was more a matter of when it would be revealed than if. Now here it is, in all its glory, Honda’s neo-retro naked bike that carries the baton forward for the CB lineage.

You don’t deliver seven decades of motorcycle engineering without being a fan favorite, and I can see that trend continuing for this liter-class naked. It’s essentially a CB1000 Hornet dressed in a sportier avatar with underpinnings that do it justice.

It is built around an updated Fireblade 1,000cc engine, which, even though based on the 17YM standard, gets a revised inlet, cam timing, and exhaust. The output is a generous 122 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 76 lb-ft (103 Nm) at 8,000 rpm. But more importantly, the CB1000F has been tuned to deliver stronger torque in the lower power band, where most riders actually live.

The CB1000F is made of one-piece steel, a diamond-style twin-spar frame Honda

The CB1000F also features a wide-ratio gearbox, with lower first and second gears for punchy acceleration and taller upper gears for relaxed highway cruising. On paper, it promises to handle like a middleweight but pull like a full-sized naked.

Honda also gives you three preset ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Rain, alongside two user-configurable modes – all thanks to the six-axis IMU. These allow fine-tuning of power delivery, engine braking, wheelie control, and traction control.

All settings are managed through a 5-inch TFT display that offers three viewing layouts: Bar, Circle, and Simple. The system also features smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, and an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function.

Now, onto what I consider the highlight: the frame. It’s a one-piece steel diamond-style twin-spar design — the same as the Hornet’s — paired with a tweaked subframe that offers extra room. It’s this structure that gives the CB1000F its distinct feel and identity.

Coming to the most important bit of this bike, at least in my eyes: the frame. It’s made of one-piece steel, diamond-style twin-spar frame – the same as the Honda'd Hornet – paired with a tweaked subframe that offers extra room. It’s this structure that gives the CB1000F its distinct feel and identity.

The CB1000F sports three preset ride modes and two user-configurable modes Honda

With a wheelbase of 57.3 inches (1,455 mm), a seat height of 31.2 inches (795 mm), and a curb weight of 471 lb (214 kg), the CB1000F tips the scales just four pounds heavier than the Hornet. Expect similar agility, complemented by a 4.2-gallon (16-liter) tank that should deliver around 174 miles (280 km) of range.

A pair of 41-mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and a Pro-Link rear shock (adjustable for spring preload and rebound or compression damping) take care of suspension duties. As for stopping power, you get 310-mm floating discs with radially mounted Nissin 4-piston calipers at the front and 240-mm discs with Nissin single-piston calipers at the rear.

Stylistically, the CB1000F is a loving nod to the 1980s CB750F. The round LED headlight, twin horns, and retro tank graphics that are a tribute to former professional motorcycle road racer Freddie Spencer all make it unmistakably classic yet contemporary.

There’s also a cowled version, called the CB1000F SE Honda

Riders can choose from three accessory packs. The Sport Pack includes a quickshifter, engine guard, radiator grille protection, and a bikini fairing, along with other cosmetic upgrades. The Travel Pack adds a tank bag and soft saddlebags, while the Comfort Pack includes a windscreen, wind deflectors, and plusher seats for both rider and pillion.

There are three colorways – Wolf Silver Metallic with Blue Stripe, Wolf Silver Metallic with Grey Stripe, and Graphite Black. And there’s a cowled version, the CB1000F SE, for those after a sleeker look.

Deliveries are expected to start early next year in Europe, with a US release likely Honda

So, the all-important question, the pricing. Honda has slapped a £10,599 MSRP (US$14,180) for the CB1000F in the UK market. Surprise, surprise, it undercuts almost all its direct rivals, including the Yamaha XSR900 and the Kawasaki Z900 RS!

Deliveries are expected to start early next year in Europe. Though not yet confirmed, a US launch seems highly likely, and in my eyes, it’s only a matter of time.

Source: Honda