There's a new sports tourer in town from Honda, and it's a beauty

By now, it’s pretty clear how successful the CB1000 Hornet has been for Honda. Not because of pure motorcycle sales, but because it has served as the ideal platform to base multiple other models on.

After the retro-styled CB1000F was introduced to the lineup last month, a third bike has now broken out that’s based on the Hornet, in the form of the CB1000GT sports tourer. Same reliable bodywork, but some serious touring credentials.

It features the same 1000cc inline-four cylinder engine from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade, which produces 148 horsepower and 75.3 lb.ft (102 Nm) of torque, which is less than its 150-hp Hornet and the 155-hp CB1000 Hornet SP siblings. But that power output does mean it can still hold its ground against well-established sports tourers like the 149-hp Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and 133-hp Kawasaki Versys 1100.

It’s the same 1000cc inline-four cylinder engine from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade Honda

That engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox. Gear ratios have been tweaked, as you’d expect, with second to fifth gears more suited for acceleration, and sixth better equipped for mile-munching. Speaking of which, Honda also gives you an assist/slipper clutch that ought to help you with your downshifts.

The bike sports angular bodywork and all-LED lighting – at first glance, I thought there’s definitely some Italian touch there, and it seems I was right, the design is the result of the collaboration between Honda's Italian and Japanese design studios.

As for the CB1000GT's fairing, it's constructed of Durabio, a plant-based bio-material, with recycled plastics used in the seat bases. That fairing is more function than form in there … even though it adds a lot of character to the bike. It's said to have been molded using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to improve wind protection and stability.

The chassis is a diamond-type steel frame – again borrowed from the CB1000 Hornet. It does get a larger subframe, and the swingarm is also lengthened from 24.3 in (619 mm) to 25 in (635 mm) to improve stability. Also helping the ergonomics are the handlebars and pegs, which are positioned for comfortable upright touring.

The CB1000GT's fairing is constructed of Durabio, a plant-based bio-material, with recycled plastics used in the seat bases Honda

There’s also a five-position adjustable windshield with a 3.1-inch (81 mm) range of movement that you can tinker with using just one hand, and allows you to get the most optimal airflow while riding.

The underpinnings are solid, with Showa’s electronically controlled suspension (Showa-EERA) coming as standard. This system continually adjusts the damping based on the conditions and rider input.

There are five riding modes to select from: Sport, Rain, Tour, Standard, and User, with the IMU-managed Cornering ABS keeping things under control when on winding roads. Braking is taken care of by dual 310-mm front discs and radial-mount Nissin calipers, with a Nissin single-piston caliper and 240-mm disc handling the rear.

The list of standard equipment is long and well thought out. Heated grips, cruise control, a quickshifter, knuckle protectors, and a center stand all come as stock. You also get detachable panniers, which offer you 37 liters of storage on the left and 28 liters on the right.

The CB1000GT comes with detachable panniers, which offer you 37 liters of storage on the left and 28 liters on the right Honda

The five-inch optically bonded TFT display supports smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync, which also enables turn-by-turn navigation, phone calls, and music via a Bluetooth headset. Honda Smart Key ignition and auto-cancelling indicators with an Emergency Stop Signal complete the impressive list.

Rider aids are plentiful too, with three levels of power, engine braking, and rear traction control, all made possible by the IMU and ride-by-wire throttle. You also get switchable traction control, better known as Honda Selectable Torque Control.

And in true Honda fashion, there’s a comprehensive list of accessories that you can choose from. There’s a Comfort Pack that includes a larger screen, fog lights, and comfortable seats. The Sports Pack improves visuals with a belly pan, decals, and wheel stripes. Then, there’s the Urban Pack, which includes a 50-liter top box, rear carrier, and pads. And if you wish to mix and match, you can pick any of these accessories separately.

The CB1000GT will head to European and UK dealerships in February 2026, priced at £11,999. We are still awaiting confirmation on a US market launch and price. Honda

So far, Honda has announced that the CB1000GT will head to European and UK dealerships in February 2026, priced at £11,999 (US$15,623 in direct conversion). It will come in three colorways: Grand Prix Red with extended Graphite Black livery, Pearl Deep Mud Grey, and Graphite Black. We are still awaiting confirmation on a US market launch and price.

Source: Honda