American-made moto could be the only electric adventure bike you'd ever need

It’s no secret that a big chunk of electric motorcycles finds its audience in younger folks. Just look around you – who do you find atop those e-motos in your neighborhood? It’s more likely to be a Gen Z than a Baby Boomer. So it makes sense when new EV companies target that very audience with their electric motos.

That’s what we have here from LAND Moto, a Cleveland-based all-American moto startup that’s churned out three electric bikes so far, all called District. Interestingly, all these bikes are built around one common platform but come as three distinct models: Street, Street Moto, and Scrambler.

Now, the company has unleashed a beautiful adventure variant based on a new drivetrain, and it might be just the thing for those looking for an electric adventure moto.

Introducing the LAND District ADV

Sure, there are plenty of electric enduros out there. Some small, some proper big, some scary fast. But weirdly, there haven’t been as many adventure (ADV) bikes released to the electric space. Heck, we’ve had more electric scramblers pop up than ADVs … and maybe, just maybe, that’s what the people at LAND Moto noticed.

First off, the bike is based around a new Enduro Evolution drivetrain that's made up of an integrated gear-reduction box with an internal permanent magnet motor. The motor is rated at 22.7-hp (17-kW) peak output and 276.5 lb.ft (375 Nm) of peak torque.

The new motor takes care of off-throttle regenerative braking, reverse, and improves low-speed control, too. It’s also LAND Moto’s most powerful drivetrain yet, offering greater speed, performance figures, and efficiency than the previous version on its current models.

That said, top speed is reported to be 60-70 mph (97 - 113 km/h). Definitely nothing to boast about, but decent figures for a versatile electric moto. The battery is a 4.8-kWh unit (5.5 kWh max) that takes about 5 hours to fully charge. Keep in mind: there’s no DC fast-charging just yet.

As for the range, we don’t have that figure, though the company has previously claimed a range of 110 miles (177 km) at low, city speeds, but there are no official numbers out yet. We know off-road riding does take a toll on the advertised range, and for that very reason that 4.8-kWh battery pack does feel inadequate for all-out adventure usage.

By comparison, the Zero DSR/X has a 17.3-kWh battery (with options that get you up to about 20 kWh), and Zero claims around 180 miles in the city and around 85 miles on the highway. So, not only does that speculative number seem unlikely, it won’t exactly be a mile-muncher by any stretch of the imagination.

The District ADV comes with a full wrap aero aluminum fender that has multiple mounting slots for accessories and luggage LAND Moto

The bike rides on fully-adjustable forks and rear shock with 7.5 in (190 mm) of travel to the front and 3.93 in (100 mm) at the back. You get a full wrap aero aluminum fender that has multiple mounting slots for accessories and luggage.

The seat height is listed at 32.5 in (825 mm), ground clearance is ample at 9 in (228 mm), while the whole bike weighs around 250 lb (113 kg). Those are rather acceptable numbers for a bike that is designed to take you through backroads and trails. And while you're at it, you can ride without worry, thanks to extra protection that comes in the form of an aluminum bash guard and an upgraded lighting system with a wider, brighter beam pattern.

Sure, it doesn't come with rounded footpegs to rest your feet on, or tank cutouts to lock your knees into, but it’s still a well-designed motorcycle. Kind of reminds me of the Slate truck that’s stripped down to the bare essentials.

For an MSRP of $11,200, the Land Moto District ADV is far more expensive than the usual e-motos most people under the age of 18 seem to be riding around on LAND Moto

Now, the most important bit: the price. For a suggested retail price of US$11,200, the Land Moto District ADV is far more expensive than the usual e-motos many people under the age of 18 seem to be riding around on these days. But that price does give the peace of mind of street legality. Plus, that’s half the cost of the Zero DSR/X. And until we have more competent electrics in the adventure category, that’s the price you’ll have to pay to get one.

Source: LAND Moto