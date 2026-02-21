MV Agusta's super-limited Rush Titanio is packed with titanium goodies

Through most of my motorcycling experience, I’ve stood by one notion: nobody does hypernakeds quite like MV Agusta. The new limited-edition Rush Titanio only reinforces that belief.

The MV Agusta Rush was launched a little over six years ago, and it’s seen steady improvements with each model year. This year, the special edition was revealed at the International Concours of Elegance (ICE) in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The Titanio is one of the few Agustas to feature more blue than red, likely in keeping with the event’s winter theme. But it’s what’s inside more than outside that receives the most special treatment. Hint: titanium.

The Rush Titanio packs a 998cc inline-four engine MV Agusta

It starts at the heart – the 998cc inline-four engine – which is fitted with 16 radial titanium valves and four forged titanium connecting rods. This reduces overall engine weight and likely allows it to reach higher engine speeds more quickly.

The previous Rush model produced 205 hp at 13,000 rpm and 86 lb-ft (116 Nm) of torque at 11,000 rpm, but it only met Euro 5 standards at the time. While we don’t yet know the power figures for the Rush Titanio, we do know that it complies with the latest Euro 5+ regulations.

Now, back to the titanium. Outside the engine, you’ll find a new Arrow slip-on exhaust made of titanium. Developed specifically for the Rush Titanio, it reduces weight, improves exhaust flow, and offers a better “acoustic signature,” according to MV Agusta. Even the exhaust carrier is made from titanium.

Move to the front of the bike and you’ll spot the fuel tank’s front cover with a “Titanio” logo on it – guess what that’s made of. Yes, titanium. The dashboard and headlight carriers? Titanium. Even the screws used throughout the hypernaked are titanium.

The new Arrow slip-on exhaust is also made of titanium MV Agusta

There’s also plenty of carbon fiber sprinkled throughout. MV Agusta says the bike now features a new twill-weave finish on its carbon components, replacing the previous texture, along with selected anodized aluminum parts finished in a striking “Blu Titanio” tone. The colorway, as described by the company, sits on a Nero Intenso base with Argento Magnum and Blu Titanio accents, all finished in gloss.

Here’s the big news: the Rush Titanio is expected to arrive later this year, but production will be limited to just 300 units worldwide. Pricing for the 2026 MV Agusta Rush Titanio hasn’t yet been announced, though expect a substantial increase over the previous Rush’s $50,098 price tag.

For the better part of the last decade, MV Agusta’s heartbeat has been three cylinders wide. The 675. The 800. The F3. The Brutale. The Dragster. Compact, angry, razor-edged triples that felt like someone had strapped nitroglycerin to a crankshaft and dared you to twist the throttle.

Select anodized aluminum parts are finished in “Blu Titanio” MV Agusta

You’d think, “Ah, yes, a triple. I’ve done triples. Yamaha FZ, Triumph Daytona, Speed Triple … I know this game.” You don’t know this game until you’ve ridden one – especially a Brutale 800.

Which is why the Rush Titanio, with its inline-four layout, is so fascinating. That’s old-school MV religion. Before triples defined its modern identity, MV Agusta’s halo bike was the F4 – the Tamburini-penned sculpture that made grown adults whisper.

And those engines weren’t just inline-fours – they were peculiar inline-fours. Radial valves, Ferrari-inspired combustion chambers, and expensive machining that likely made accountants weep. MV never chased simplicity; it chased theater.

The Rush Titanio was revealed in St. Moritz, Switzerland MV Agusta

That spirit is evident in the Rush Titanio, isn’t it? Titanium everywhere. Mechanical indulgence. Heritage flex. To top it all off, the inline-four is heavier than alternative layouts, more complex, and harder to justify in 2026.

Which is precisely why MV would build it.

Source: MV Agusta