Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle lands early 2026 for under $8,000

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the first motorcycle from its all-electric Flying Flea sub-brand – the C6 – will roll out in the first quarter of 2026. Lord, grant me patience.

That's from India-based outlet ETAuto.com, which quoted Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan last week as saying that “Both these products are very different and they are going to come in Q4 FY25-26. It is only a starting point, as it (Flying Flea) can lend itself to various form factors which we will keep looking at.”

By "both," Govindarajan is referring to the city slicker C6 (pictured above and below), and the S6 scrambler. Royal Enfield is deliberating as to whether the Flying Flea will have its own showrooms, or be available via the parent brand's shopfronts. It also remains to be seen if the company rolls it out in its home market of India first, or elsewhere as it did with its premium Classic 650 motorcycle with a UK-first launch last year.

The Flying Flea will also be available in this dark green and neon colorway Royal Enfield

The timeline isn't surprising, given that Royal Enfield mentioned a spring 2026 launch for the C6 when it unveiled the bike at the EICMA trade show in Milan last November.

For those who missed the news at that time, the Flying Flea C6 draws from Enfield's all-terrain motorcycle design from the 1940s, when it was designed to be airdropped with parachutes during WWII – hence the slim frame. This reincarnation was crafted in collaboration with electric motocross bike brand Stark Future, which Enfield owns a stake in.

The C6 features retro design elements all around, from the classic round headlight to the girder fork suspension, fake engine cooling fins that hide the battery pack below the fake fuel tank, and the solo seat.

The C6 oozes style, with standout design elements like the forged suspension and solo seat Royal Enfield

You can customize your ride mode by adjusting parameters like throttle, brake, and regen feel – making for more than 200,000 permutations. The C6 also gets lean-sensitive ABS, and cruise control.

A custom chip and Vehicle Control Unit grant access to some 200,000 riding mode permutations Royal Enfield

We don't yet know what sort of power figures or range we can expect from the C6. I wouldn't hold out for eye-popping numbers, though, as that's never been Royal Enfield's angle. Instead, its bikes have always been engineered to deliver a characterful and enjoyable riding experience that can suit a wide range of riders.

The scrambler-style S6, meanwhile, was also shown off at EICMA with spoked wheels and higher ground clearance.

The S6 will be the second motorcycle in this lineup New Atlas

Given their electric underpinnings, scrawny body styles, and retro design cues, Flying Flea's bikes don't appear to be designed for mass appeal. However, Royal Enfield's Chief Growth Officer for EV Mario Alvisi confirmed to Visordown that it will come in under €7,000 (US$7,900), which would pit it against the handsome Maeving RM1S, which costs a bit more. That wouldn't be the worst way to blow up come cash next year.

