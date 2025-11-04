Royal Enfield's electric scrambler lands late 2026 with a ton of tech

Back in May, Royal Enfield revealed details about its plans for its Flying Flea electric motorcycle brand, and mentioned two models. We'd seen a lot of the C6 meant for city streets, and only got a grainy glimpse of the off-roady S6. The company's properly unveiled the scrambler at EICMA 2025 in Milan, and it sure looks like a treat for folks willing to get it out onto their favorite trailheads.

The Flying Flea S6 bears a close resemblance to its urban sibling with a svelte profile and retro-styled lighting elements, but it's different where it counts for exploring uncharted territory. We don't have all the specs, but there's plenty to go on from the promo material.

It's got a skinny midsection, which should make it easy to flat foot given the bike's seemingly high ground clearance. That's thanks to knobby dual-sport tires from Ceat mated to 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked aluminum wheels, and upside-down front forks with long suspension travel.

Flying Flea S6 - Royal Enfield

The combination of a flat enduro-style seat, mid-set footpegs and tall handlebars should have you perched in a comfortably upright seating position for dominating trails seated or standing. Glance lower down, and you'll notice a lovely finned pattern on the magnesium battery case. Royal Enfield hasn't specified power figures, but called out a high torque motor that I'm excited to see in action.

The S6 packs plenty of useful tech, including lean-sensitive rider aids, customizable riding modes, and keyless ride via your phone or smartwatch Royal Enfield

This model gets a high-set front fender, knuckle guards, adjustable clutch and brake levers, braking equipment from Brembo's Bybre entry-level brand, and a slot in the faux fuel tank to place your phone and charge via USB-C.

Knobby tires from Ceat, spoked aluminum wheels, and Bybre braking equipment should make this easy to manage and hopefully not too expensive Royal Enfield

Now for the surprising bit: this scrambler's packed with tech. There's a circular 3.5-inch TFT display up top, which will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity for turn-by-turn directions. There's also going to be a voice assistant to control audio and launch navigation – not what you'd expect from a brand that sticks to the basics.

The S6 gets a handy slot in the faux fuel tank to hold and charge your phone – pity the top panel isn't see-through Royal Enfield

You'll even be able to use a companion app on your phone and smartwatch to activate the keyless ride feature, switch up riding modes, see charging progress, and scan through vehicle diagnostics. The S6 will also get a suite of rider aids including lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, customizable riding modes and a dedicated off-road mode. And yes, you can turn off ABS and slide the rear tire all you want.

Look closely and you'll spot adjustable levers behind the knuckle guards, as well as the circular TFT dash Royal Enfield

I can only guess at the bike's range from a frame in the promo video, where the dash calls out 75% battery and 92 km (57 miles). That works out to 122 km (75 miles) on a full charge, but we'll have to wait for official figures to learn if this is indeed going to be the spec that the S6 ships with.

Anyone else notice a nod to the Himalayan in the tail section? Royal Enfield

The S6 is slated to launch at the end of 2026. Given that the C6 is expected to land at around €7,000 (US$7,900), I imagine this one might be priced a bit higher with its additional off-road kit. This model might go up against the likes of Zero's FX line, which come in at $12,500 and promise just over 100 miles (160 km) of range – it'll be fun to see these all-terrain electrics face off next year.

Check out more angles of the S6 on the Flying Flea site.