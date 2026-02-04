Air-beam canopy completes all-inflatable amphibious day camp

Inflate all the things. That seems to be the strategy at Bote, a Floridian inflatable watercraft company that's expanded out into inflatable lounge wares, including on-water hammocks, portable furniture and, now, sunshades. The all-new Hangout Shade series creates a perfect day camp on land or pairs with Bote's Hangout Dock floating swim platforms to sailgate the day away atop the water.

RVs like camper vans and trailers aren't the only category of outdoor gear taking advantage of fast, light inflatable construction. We've seen the air-up trend hit numerous ground and air tents, sleeping bags and even vehicle camping kitchens.

For its part, Bote has moved air-structured design beyond its traditional inflatable standup paddleboards and kayaks, onto the beach and into base camps and backyards. The company's Hangout Suite comprises inflatable gear meant to promote R&R-style lounging and social gatherings on and off the water.

No need to travel to an exotic island or yacht vacation to enjoy Bote's new Hangout Shade, it also works as a backyard canopy Bote

Last year's introduction of the Hangout 15 on-water hammock lounge was one recent addition, and the new Hangout Shade series Bote launched a few days ago becomes the latest. The Shade comes in two sizes to fit Bote's Hangout Dock 7 and Dock 10, respectively, bringing some much-needed sun protection to a lineup built for use on shadeless expanses of water.

Both the Hangout Shade 7 and Hangout Shade 10 feature the rugged, adventure-ready Aerotech PVC inflatable construction that features throughout Bote's product line. In this case, the shades use air beams to support a tall, arched fabric awning delivering UPF 50 sun protection. The lower sides of the awning feature a mesh construction for better cooling and breathability.

Swim, paddleboard and relax with Bote's Hangout lineup Bote

Each Shade can secure to its respective Hangout Dock using the built-in attachment loops and included DockLink straps. The Shades can also set up on their own on land, staking out via conventional stakes or sand anchors. Bote offers sand anchors designed specifically for the Hangout Shade as an optional add-on. Each shade is designed to inflate into shape and set up in roughly five minutes or less.

"People often want shade on the water or on land without the hassle of heavy, bulky canopies," said Bote GM Zack Eckert. "The Hangout Shade offers families and adventurers a lightweight, packable, easy-to-carry UPF 50 shade solution that fits into a backpack, inflates in minutes, and packs down just as quickly."

Back on the sand, the Hangout Shade 7 becomes a comfy beach canopy Bote

The Hangout Shade 7 offers an estimated shaded coverage area of 49 square feet (4.6 sq m) and weighs in at 23.5 lb (10.7 kg). It packs into a travel bag measuring 26 x 18 x 13 inches (66 x 46 x 33 cm). The Shade 10 doubles that coverage area to 100 square feet (9.3 sq m) while weighing in at 31 lb (14 kg) and packing down into a 30 x 18 x 13-in (76 x 46 x 33-cm) carry bag.

The Hangout Shade 7 is available now for US$669, while the 10 prices in at $799. In addition to the carry bag and DockLink straps, each one includes a hand pump and repair kit.

Source: Bote