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Gear

Titanium suitcase is made for tough travel

By Ben Coxworth
July 03, 2026
Titanium suitcase is made for tough travel
Titaner's Voyageur titanium suitcase is presently on Kickstarter
Titaner's Voyageur titanium suitcase is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The slow-rebound grip won't suddenly snap back when released
1/5
The slow-rebound grip won't suddenly snap back when released
The suitcase features both a splashproof seal and a hydrophobic coating
2/5
The suitcase features both a splashproof seal and a hydrophobic coating
The Voyageur measures 55 cm tall by 35 cm wide by 22.5 cm thick (21.65 by 13.78 by 8.86 in)
3/5
The Voyageur measures 55 cm tall by 35 cm wide by 22.5 cm thick (21.65 by 13.78 by 8.86 in)
The case folds fully flat when open
4/5
The case folds fully flat when open
Titaner's Voyageur titanium suitcase is presently on Kickstarter
5/5
Titaner's Voyageur titanium suitcase is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 5 images

There are a lot of titanium devices on Kickstarter, and honestly … many of those gadgets just use the strong yet lightweight metal as a marketing gimmick. The Voyageur, however, is a suitcase that takes full advantage of titanium's special features.

Designed to meet airline standards as carry-on luggage, the 37-liter Voyageur is made by titanium gear company Titaner. The firm is better known for things like multitools, measuring tools, and knives.

The Voyageur measures 55 cm tall by 35 cm wide by 22.5 cm thick (21.65 by 13.78 by 8.86 in)
The Voyageur measures 55 cm tall by 35 cm wide by 22.5 cm thick (21.65 by 13.78 by 8.86 in)

First of all, we should point out that the Voyageur's shell (not counting the corners) is what's made of Grade 1 titanium. Ridges in that shell act as reinforcing ribs, helping to prevent denting. There's also a hydrophobic coating, which causes water to bead off the metal.

A rubber gasket forms a splashproof seal when the suitcase is closed.

If that isn't good enough, buyers can opt for an Internal Waterproof Gear Vault bag for more securely stowing gotta-stay-dry items such as electronics. There's also an optional padded Internal Modular Gear Bag, that can be used on its own or that can go inside the Gear Vault.

The suitcase features both a splashproof seal and a hydrophobic coating
The suitcase features both a splashproof seal and a hydrophobic coating

The Voyageur rolls along on four pairs of independently pivoting wheels, each pair of which is connected to the suitcase via a buttress-like Spider-Web Reinforcement structure that is claimed to distribute impact energy throughout the entire corner area. If one of the modular wheel-pair modules does nonetheless get damaged, it can be replaced by the user.

The suitcase is towed via a telescoping handle that can be locked at 13 different heights. It can also be lifted using a folding slow-rebound grip that doesn't jarringly snap back down when released.

The case folds fully flat when open
The case folds fully flat when open

The two halves of the case fold out a full 180 degrees when it's open, revealing dual-zone storage areas on both sides with compression straps and zippered pockets. When closed, its contents are secured by a TSA-approved lock.

The whole thing, not including the Gear Vault, is claimed to tip the scales at 4.7 kg (10.4 lb).

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a Kickstarter pledge of US$599 will get you a Voyageur suitcase of your own. The planned retail price is $1,079.

Titaner Voyager: Waterproof Titanium Carry-On System

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

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GearKickstarterTitaniumTravelWaterproof
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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