Titanium suitcase is made for tough travel

There are a lot of titanium devices on Kickstarter, and honestly … many of those gadgets just use the strong yet lightweight metal as a marketing gimmick. The Voyageur, however, is a suitcase that takes full advantage of titanium's special features.

Designed to meet airline standards as carry-on luggage, the 37-liter Voyageur is made by titanium gear company Titaner. The firm is better known for things like multitools, measuring tools, and knives.

The Voyageur measures 55 cm tall by 35 cm wide by 22.5 cm thick (21.65 by 13.78 by 8.86 in) Titaner

First of all, we should point out that the Voyageur's shell (not counting the corners) is what's made of Grade 1 titanium. Ridges in that shell act as reinforcing ribs, helping to prevent denting. There's also a hydrophobic coating, which causes water to bead off the metal.

A rubber gasket forms a splashproof seal when the suitcase is closed.

If that isn't good enough, buyers can opt for an Internal Waterproof Gear Vault bag for more securely stowing gotta-stay-dry items such as electronics. There's also an optional padded Internal Modular Gear Bag, that can be used on its own or that can go inside the Gear Vault.

The suitcase features both a splashproof seal and a hydrophobic coating Titaner

The Voyageur rolls along on four pairs of independently pivoting wheels, each pair of which is connected to the suitcase via a buttress-like Spider-Web Reinforcement structure that is claimed to distribute impact energy throughout the entire corner area. If one of the modular wheel-pair modules does nonetheless get damaged, it can be replaced by the user.

The suitcase is towed via a telescoping handle that can be locked at 13 different heights. It can also be lifted using a folding slow-rebound grip that doesn't jarringly snap back down when released.

The case folds fully flat when open Titaner

The two halves of the case fold out a full 180 degrees when it's open, revealing dual-zone storage areas on both sides with compression straps and zippered pockets. When closed, its contents are secured by a TSA-approved lock.

The whole thing, not including the Gear Vault, is claimed to tip the scales at 4.7 kg (10.4 lb).

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a Kickstarter pledge of US$599 will get you a Voyageur suitcase of your own. The planned retail price is $1,079.

Titaner Voyager: Waterproof Titanium Carry-On System

Source: Kickstarter

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