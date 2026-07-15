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Gear

Modular EDC tool grapples survival exigencies from a different angle

By Maryna Holovnova
July 15, 2026
Modular EDC tool grapples survival exigencies from a different angle
The TriReso modular whistle is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The TriReso modular whistle is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
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The TriReso weighs 35g in titanium, or 22g in aluminum
1/5
The TriReso weighs 35g in titanium, or 22g in aluminum
The device has a claimed maximum output of 120 decibels
2/5
The device has a claimed maximum output of 120 decibels
The TriReso modular whistle is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
3/5
The TriReso modular whistle is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The three whistles can be used all together, or split apart and used separately
4/5
The three whistles can be used all together, or split apart and used separately
The three TriReso whistle modules
5/5
The three TriReso whistle modules
View gallery - 5 images

More and more everyday carry (EDC) tools are incorporating features for emergency and outdoor use: from a compact titanium compass to a "card deck" tool with a signaling mirror. Eck Design has previously launched several outdoor products on Kickstarter, including the TiStove that we’ve also covered. This time, the company is introducing TriReso, a modular rescue whistle system.

TriReso consists of three whistle modules that can be combined into a single unit with built-in multi-point magnets, or used individually and shared among members of a hiking group.

The three whistles can be used all together, or split apart and used separately
The three whistles can be used all together, or split apart and used separately

According to the creators, combining all three modules together produces irregular frequency shifts and a siren-like resonance. This helps the emergency signal stand out in noisy environments, where the sound from a conventional whistle might easily get lost. The company says that the TriReso can be heard through strong wind, rushing water, or heavy machinery.

Three whistles are certainly better than one. The designers won’t guarantee that a rescue team arrives three times faster, but some of TriReso’s claimed advantages are backed by measurable specs.

The device has a claimed maximum output of 120 decibels
The device has a claimed maximum output of 120 decibels

According to Eck Design, the device can produce sound levels of up to 120 dB, with a multi-frequency signal spanning 3,600 Hz to 4,800 Hz. Basically, those numbers mean that, while the TriReso is not necessarily louder than a typical rescue whistle, it uses multiple frequencies instead of a single dominant tone, and that’s what makes it easier to hear.

The system includes three independent whistle modules: the Alert Chamber (100 dB, 3800 Hz), the Power Chamber (110 dB, 3600 Hz), and the Echo Chamber (105 dB, 4800 Hz). The Alert Chamber is designed to produce a more recognizable signal in traffic and crowded environments and can also be used at sports events. The Power Chamber is intended for long distances, open areas, and windy conditions. The Echo Chamber adds a higher-frequency tone to create a more distinctive overall sound.

The three TriReso whistle modules
The three TriReso whistle modules

Another difference from a traditional whistle is that, instead of directing sound through a single opening, TriReso sends it in multiple directions at once. According to the company, this makes the sound easier to distinguish and also helps detect which direction it's coming from.

The device uses a pealess design, which means there are fewer moving parts inside, and the risk of them jamming from sand or dust is much smaller.

The TriReso is available in titanium and aluminum versions. The titanium model comes in gray, while the aluminum is offered in orange. Black, green, and blue finishes are available for an extra fee.

The TriReso weighs 35g in titanium, or 22g in aluminum
The TriReso weighs 35g in titanium, or 22g in aluminum

Each module includes a lanyard hole for independent carry. There are also slots for glow-in-dark tritium tubes, but the tubes themselves are sold separately.

The titanium version is more durable, which comes with a bit of extra weight: 35 grams (1.2 oz) versus 22 grams (0.8 oz) for the aluminum version. With all three modules assembled, the whistle measures 57 x 27 x 9 mm (2.2 x 1.1 x 0.35 in).

An early pledge on Kickstarter can get you a titanium version for US$64 or the aluminum for $44, while the planned retail prices are $99 and $66, respectively. If the campaign is successful, shipping is expected to begin in October.

TriReso: Noise-Cutting Modular Rescue Whistle System

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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GearKickstarterRescueEmergencies
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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