Top 12 pickup campers, toppers and all-out adventure RV trucks of 2023
It'll be hard to pin down in official data – RVIA figures paint a bleak picture for 2023 RV sales in general, deliveries down just over 40 percent year-over-year through October – but 2023 felt to us like the year the van life craze ceded some real ground to truck campers. Our first Overland Expo in a few years seemed far less preoccupied with 4x4 camper vans than in the past, the vacated space filled in with more adventure trucks and truck camper products. The year also saw more than one well-established camper van specialist turn attention to launching an adventure camper truck or two, welcomed a few innovative electric truck campers into the fold, and added a few new styles and brands of pickup topper. Here are a dozen truck camper launches and builds that moved the needle.
But first, some trends:
Hard siders
This year wasn't the first time we saw a lightweight camping topper with a hard-walled pop-up roof area, but it did see more of those debuts than past years, making us wonder if hard-wall models will present a more formidable challenge to traditional fabric-sided toppers in the future. On the plus side, fully extended hard walls provide better protection from weather, wildlife and noise. On the downside, they can be heavier and more expensive than designs with fabric pop-up walls.
Electrics
Twenty-twenty two was all about the electric camper van, but 2023 saw the emergence of the electric truck camper. Surprisingly, we didn't see much in the way of Ford F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T camper products, but the GMC Hummer EV got itself a particularly nice pop-up option and the venerable Toyota Hilux got specially converted into an e-pickup for the purpose of roaming rugged parts of Australia. And who can forget the long-awaited entrance of the Tesla Cybertruck? Tesla's own camping solution is all truck tent, not truck camper, but the aftermarket has been hard at work for years, with at least one option just waiting for the delivery of a Cybertruck on which to test it.
Splitters
Possibly the most interesting new innovation in truck camping in 2023 was the splittable camping topper that separates into individual rack/cap and pop-up rooftop tent components. This two-part design can work as a security shell and/or a roof rack on non-camping trips without lugging around an unneeded rooftop tent. On camping trips, the two pieces merge into one, offering pop-top area access from inside the truck bed. One design is specifically for the Jeep Gladiator while the second is aimed at a much broader chunk of the pickup market.
Ultralights
While hard-sided pop-tops were making pickup toppers heavier, full-floored pickup campers were getting lighter and smaller, in some cases sized to fit the little Ford Maverick. In fact, we saw three of the lightest campers we've ever covered in the TC Truck Camper, Enduro SuperTourer and Scout Tuktut, all of which dropped down into the 600-lb (272-kg) range.
We linked back to those trendsetting products that didn't make the list; the rest can be found below, along with several other compelling designs.
February 23, 2023Enduro Campers is pitting its composite pop-top truck camper against the off-road adventure camper van market. The SuperTourer camper uses ultralight composite construction to allow the base truck's true rugged, off-road-savvy nature to shine through.
November 15, 2023Hard-sided pop-up pickup campers and toppers seem to be a trend of the early 2020s. Hardsider is deep at work on the sleekest version yet, pairing a military-grade truck rack with a removable pop-up sleeper roof, LED lighting and Starlink internet.
June 16, 2023Stone Offroad Design crawls up-mountain with its Peak Series, showing it's truly mastered the art of blending ultra-rugged vehicle chassis with ultra-luxurious living amenities. The Peak 6x6 pairs a MAN six-wheeler with a rustic-modern living area.
August 07, 2023High Altitude Trailer Co is boosting its foam-core composite trailer construction up into the beds of midsize pickup trucks. The all-new Ultralite TB50 is a unique breed of camping topper that brings 4 hard walls, a fixed high roof and an alcove bed.
July 25, 2023A rugged, Aussie-style canopy born in America, the Dirtbox Expedition Series flatbed system is a fast-modding, adaptable adventure box. It easily builds a basic full or midsize pickup into an adventure RV with pop-up tent, shower, kitchen and more.
July 27, 2023With the Tesla Cybertruck finally on the way, there's undoubedly some pent-up demand for accessories. Space Campers prepares to help meet the RV part of that demand with a prototype Wedge camper that levels the truck bed and airs into overnight form.
February 15, 2023The Grid Series expedition truck swallows everything from mountain bikes to snowboards with its gear garages. So when the road becomes impassable to a camper-backed Ford F-550, the truck makes camp and the adventure continues under muscle power.
August 24, 2023As promised, the US market's biggest, baddest electric camper to date has arrived just in time for Overland Expo Mountain West. EarthCruiser has turned the Hummer EV pickup into an electric off-grid expedition machine with pop-up roof and full floor plan.
February 08, 2023Toyota has an unparalleled reputation for building rugged, globe-roaming off-roaders, and the Hilux might be the toughest of them all. It's a natural choice for an overland rig, and Direct Cars Co has transformed it into an impressive all-terrain RV.
February 17, 2023The Tune Outdoors M1 camping topper looks from afar like any other light pickup canopy with a full-length pop-top. However, this one features flared sides for added interior space, and full-length smoked windows for a scenic truck camping experience.
May 04, 2023The Toyota Hilux will serve as the foundation of Australia's first electric 4WD camper. Only problem? Toyota doesn't sell a Hilux BEV. So an electro-converted Hilux will step in to create the ultimate e-pickup camper for escaping quietly into nature.
May 28, 2023Scout Campers is back with its smallest, lightest camper yet. The all-new Tuktut is designed to fit compact and midsize pickups, including the Ford Maverick. Buyers can keep it cheap and simple or build it up with modular accessories.
