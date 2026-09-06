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Tiny Houses

Road-ready tiny house is equipped for full-time living

By Adam Williams
September 06, 2026
Road-ready tiny house is equipped for full-time living
This custom Vista model, by Dragon Tiny Homes, packs a surprisingly practical home into a compact towable footprint
This custom Vista model, by Dragon Tiny Homes, packs a surprisingly practical home into a compact towable footprint
View 15 Images
This custom Vista model, by Dragon Tiny Homes, packs a surprisingly practical home into a compact towable footprint
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This custom Vista model, by Dragon Tiny Homes, packs a surprisingly practical home into a compact towable footprint
The custom Vista tiny house has a length of just 24 ft (7.3 m)
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The custom Vista tiny house has a length of just 24 ft (7.3 m)
The custom Vista tiny house has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
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The custom Vista tiny house has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The custom Vista tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in wood and metal
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The custom Vista tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in wood and metal
The custom Vista would be a good fit for those who want to tow it around regularly
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The custom Vista would be a good fit for those who want to tow it around regularly
The custom Vista's ground floor measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)
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The custom Vista's ground floor measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)
The custom Vista's living room has a home office area with a desk and chair
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The custom Vista's living room has a home office area with a desk and chair
The custom Vista's living room includes a sofa and a projector setup with a pull-down screen
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The custom Vista's living room includes a sofa and a projector setup with a pull-down screen
The custom Vista's interior is finished in shiplap and pine
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The custom Vista's interior is finished in shiplap and pine
The custom Vista's storage-integrated staircase provides some much-needed cupboard and shelf space
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The custom Vista's storage-integrated staircase provides some much-needed cupboard and shelf space
The custom Vista's kitchen includes shelving and some cabinetry
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The custom Vista's kitchen includes shelving and some cabinetry
The custom Vista's kitchen features a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a washer/dryer
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The custom Vista's kitchen features a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a washer/dryer
The custom Vista's lofts have timber dividers for safety
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The custom Vista's lofts have timber dividers for safety
The custom Vista's bathroom has a walk-in shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The custom Vista's bathroom has a walk-in shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The custom Vista's secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder and is used for storage
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The custom Vista's secondary loft is reached by a removable ladder and is used for storage
View gallery - 15 images

Dragon Tiny Homes regularly impresses us with its ultra-portable models. However, with this newest iteration of its Vista, the firm has maintained its usual road-ready size while packing in some notable features, including an open living area with a home office, plus a full kitchen.

The custom Vista tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m). To put this into perspective, it's a little larger than most Euro models, while still being quite small for a North American tiny house – indeed, we've featured many that are around twice as long. Its exterior is finished in timber with metal accents, and there's lots of glazing in this one, helping fill the interior with natural light.

The custom Vista's ground floor measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)
The custom Vista's ground floor measures 204 sq ft (19 sq m)

Its glass-door entrance opens onto its living room. This is quite well-stocked for such a small model. It's furnished with a sofa and instead of a TV, a space-saving projector and pull-down screen are installed. The office area contains a desk and chair. Additionally, the nearby storage-integrated staircase provides some much-needed cupboard and shelf space.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with a sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, and a small fridge (this is actually tucked into the desk area mentioned earlier). There's also a washer/dryer and even a dishwasher, which is a rarity in a tiny house this size. Some cabinetry and shelving provide storage, and quartz counters round out the space.

The custom Vista's bathroom has a walk-in shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The custom Vista's bathroom has a walk-in shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet

Elsewhere on the ground floor, reached from the kitchen, is the bathroom. This looks quite snug – some compromises have to be made somewhere – and includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower.

There are two bedrooms in this model, both upstairs and located at opposite sides of the home. The main loft is accessed from the storage-integrated staircase in the living room and contains a double bed. Slatted timber room dividers give it some character and also ensure a restless sleeper doesn't roll out to a rude awakening.

The secondary loft, meanwhile, is reached using a removable wooden ladder positioned in the kitchen. This is similarly proportioned and looks large enough to fit a bed, with those all-important egress windows making its use as a bedroom legal, though it looks like it’s being used here for storage.

The custom Vista's kitchen features a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a washer/dryer
The custom Vista's kitchen features a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge, a dishwasher, and a washer/dryer

This custom model was created for a client and we've no word on its price, though it's based on Dragon Tiny Homes' Vista range, which starts at US$60,000.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

View gallery - 15 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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