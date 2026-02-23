Simple 20-ft tiny house provides life on wheels for under $40k

This tiny house embraces the small living movement's humble roots by offering a towable home for two that doesn't break the bank. Featuring a compact single-floor interior, it's currently up for sale for just US$39,000.

The unnamed tiny house is designed by Prefab House USA and is based on a single-axle trailer. It has a length of only 20 ft (6 m), which puts it in line with Euro models, but is pretty small for a North American home, which often exceed double that length. It's finished in engineered wood.

The tiny house has an interior floorspace of 160 sq ft (almost 15 sq m) and is arranged on one floor Prefab House USA

The interior measures 160 sq ft (almost 15 sq m) and is finished in drywall and pine tongue-and-groove, plus it has plenty of windows that help fill it interior with natural light. The simple and open single-floor layout doesn't overwhelm the small space.

On entering the home, the center is taken up by its kitchen. It contains an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a sink, plus more room for additional appliances to be installed.

Since there's not a lot of space in this one and no loft, it has a combined living/sleeping area. This is situated on one side of the kitchen and hosts a bed that doubles as a hangout space, plus there's a chair and some storage installed, with a mini-split air-conditioning unit on the wall.

Over on the other side of the kitchen is the bathroom. This is small as you'd expect, though does include a flushing toilet, a small sink, and a shower.

The tiny house's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, and a fridge/freezer, with space for more appliances Prefab House USA

The tiny house is currently up for sale in Floyd, Virginia. We've no word on delivery options, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Prefab House USA