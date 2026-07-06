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Tiny Houses

Flexible tiny house fits two bedrooms into a towable footprint

By Adam Williams
July 06, 2026
Flexible tiny house fits two bedrooms into a towable footprint
The Alan, by Craft House, is a mid-sized two-bedroom tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
The Alan, by Craft House, is a mid-sized two-bedroom tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
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The Alan is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
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The Alan is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
The Alan's exterior is clad in engineered wood and metal, with a metal roof
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The Alan's exterior is clad in engineered wood and metal, with a metal roof
The Alan, by Craft House, is a mid-sized two-bedroom tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
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The Alan, by Craft House, is a mid-sized two-bedroom tiny house with a clever space-saving layout
The Alan opens up to the outdoors with two separate glass door entrances
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The Alan opens up to the outdoors with two separate glass door entrances
The Alan's dining area is positioned at the center of the home and functions as a general living space
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The Alan's dining area is positioned at the center of the home and functions as a general living space
The Alan's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed, storage space, and a large window
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The Alan's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed, storage space, and a large window
The Alan's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Alan's bathroom contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Alan's secondary bedroom is positioned in a mezzanine loft
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The Alan's secondary bedroom is positioned in a mezzanine loft
The Alan's loft is reached using a folding staircase that stows away when not in use
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The Alan's loft is reached using a folding staircase that stows away when not in use
The Alan's folding staircase helps maximize available floorspace downstairs
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The Alan's folding staircase helps maximize available floorspace downstairs
The Alan's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
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The Alan's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Alan's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
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The Alan's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
The Alan's kitchen features both upper and lower cabinetry
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The Alan's kitchen features both upper and lower cabinetry
The Alan's generous glazing helps fill the interior with natural light
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The Alan's generous glazing helps fill the interior with natural light
View gallery - 14 images

This mid-sized tiny house cleverly balances portability and practicality. Its space-saving layout fits both upstairs and downstairs bedrooms, plus a surprisingly spacious living area, into a towable frame.

Charmingly named Alan, it's designed by Craft House and has a similar aesthetic to other models by the firm, with an exterior finished in engineered wood and metal, topped by a metal roof. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft), which makes it a good size for a Euro model, but not too big to tow on the road.

The Alan's dining area is positioned at the center of the home and functions as a general living space
The Alan's dining area is positioned at the center of the home and functions as a general living space

The home has two separate glass door entrances – this really helps open it up to the outside and would pair nicely with a couple of deck areas to maximize living space further. The interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is attached to the wall and underfloor heating helps keep toes toasty.

The center of the home is occupied by its dining area. This also serves as a general hangout space and includes a wall-mounted TV and a table and four chairs, though it could fit a sofa instead. A mirrored wall section enlivens the space and the high ceiling helps it seem more spacious than it is.

The kitchen is nearby and is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. Both upper and lower cabinets are installed, providing plenty of storage space.

The Alan's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce
The Alan's interior is finished in Scandinavian spruce

The Alan's bathroom is reminiscent of previous Craft House models and is nicely done, with a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The master bedroom is situated downstairs, so has ample headroom to stand upright. It contains a double bed and some storage, plus a large window and a second mini-split.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is positioned upstairs in the mezzanine loft. The space is fairly typical for a tiny house, with a low ceiling and enough room for another double bed and a little storage. However, it's accessed by a space-saving folding staircase that means that when not in use, it can be stowed away, maximizing floorspace downstairs.

The Alan's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed, storage space, and a large window
The Alan's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed, storage space, and a large window

Craft House provides lots of optional upgrades with the Alan, including full off-grid functionality, deck areas, and choice of building materials. The home's layout can also be altered if required. It starts at PLN 215,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$57,500), though we've no word on delivery, so those interested need to contact the firm directly.

Source: Craft House

View gallery - 14 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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