Towable tiny house fits everything you need into 341 sq ft

Though it only has a modest footprint, this towable tiny house is more practical than you might expect. It squeezes in a pair of bedrooms and an open living area with well-stocked kitchen into a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m).

The Amelia is designed by Teacup Tiny Homes. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in white board-and-batten siding and steel, with a metal roof. Its interior is finished in white paneling, with vinyl flooring. The home measures 341 sq ft (31.6 sq m), so while you're certainly not going to be throwing any large parties in this one, it does have all the basics covered.

The Amelia's living room includes a storage unit and a sofa Teacup Tiny Homes

The entrance opens next to the living room, which is decently proportioned for such a compact model. It has a large storage unit and space for a sofa (a sofa bed is an optional upgrade). Generous glazing also helps fill the room with natural light. Another nice touch is the propane-powered underfloor heating system that keeps toes toasty throughout the first floor. It's complemented by a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a Lunos heat recovery ventilation system to help maintain air quality.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer. It also has ample cabinetry, including a large pull-out pantry, as well as a breakfast bar dining area.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom at the far end of the home. Reached by a sliding door, it contains a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. Additionally, there's a little extra storage in there.

The Amelia's interior measures 341 sq ft (31.6 sq m) Teacup Tiny Homes

There are two loft bedrooms in this model, both shown accessed by wooden ladders, though a storage-integrated staircase is available as an optional extra – and would definitely be a worthwhile upgrade for full-time living. The main bedroom is positioned over the kitchen and has space for a double bed and some storage. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is placed over the living room and has enough space for a double bed.

The Amelia costs from CAD 145,000 (roughly US$102,000) and has lots of options available, such as alternative layouts, building materials, and even a bathtub/shower instead of the standard shower. It's available for delivery in the USA and Canada, but rates vary depending on location.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes