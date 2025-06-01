All-glass tiny house leaves just a little to the imagination

Here's a novel take on tiny living, courtesy of Australia's Elsewhere Pods. Named the Beaufort Bushland Retreat, it takes the form of a glass house on wheels that offers amazing views of the surrounding countryside.

The Beaufort Bushland Retreat is based on a double-axle trailer and features a titanium magnesium alloy frame painted matte black, and double-glazed windows, while the interior is finished in cedar. The home has a length of 8 m (26 ft), which is still on the compact side for a modern tiny house, but significantly larger than Dragon Tiny Homes' Kemi and Baluchon's Mirasol, for example.

The use of all that glazing means this one is probably best put in a rural setting if you want any semblance of privacy. However, there is actually opaque glass installed in the sleeping area and bathroom, so it's not quite as on-show as it first seems. Of course, the materials choice could make this quite a hot box in the summer months, so Elsewhere Pods has installed a mini-split air-conditioning system and insulation to mitigate this, plus the glass is double-glazed.

With the model shown, a sliding glass door opens up in the home to reveal a seating area with a coffee table. The kitchen is nearby and includes a sink and quite a lot of cabinetry, plus space for appliances.

The Beaufort Bushland Retreat is kept to a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning system Elsewhere Pods

Elsewhere in the Beaufort Bushland Retreat is the living/sleeping area. This contains a sofa bed that sleeps up to two people.

Over on the other side of the tiny house to the sofa bed is the bathroom. As mentioned, this has opaque glass, so when nature calls the owner won't be on display to either the rest of the house nor anyone outside it. This space contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Beaufort Bushland Retreat shown is used as an Airbnb getaway but the model is also available for purchase. The home costs AUD 111,256 (roughly US$71,000) but also comes with lots of options, including the glass type (privacy or clear), plus more substantial additions such as a rooftop terrace or an interior configuration more suitable for an office.

Source: Elsewhere Pods