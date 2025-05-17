© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact single-level tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living

By Adam Williams
May 17, 2025
Compact single-level tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living
The Bellbird tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch and comes with lots of optional upgrades
The Bellbird tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch and comes with lots of optional upgrades
View 9 Images
The Bellbird tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch and comes with lots of optional upgrades
1/9
The Bellbird tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living with a large porch and comes with lots of optional upgrades
The Bellbird has a modest length of just 6 m (20 ft) and is based on a triple-axle trailer
2/9
The Bellbird has a modest length of just 6 m (20 ft) and is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Bellbird is accessed through its porch and double glass sliding doors
3/9
The Bellbird is accessed through its porch and double glass sliding doors
The Bellbird's kitchen is basic as standard, though can be upgraded with more appliances
4/9
The Bellbird's kitchen is basic as standard, though can be upgraded with more appliances
The Bellbird's interior is arranged on one level
5/9
The Bellbird's interior is arranged on one level
The Bellbird includes a long drop-down dining table/work desk
6/9
The Bellbird includes a long drop-down dining table/work desk
The Bellbird features a combined living/sleeping area downstairs that includes a sofa bed
7/9
The Bellbird features a combined living/sleeping area downstairs that includes a sofa bed
The Bellbird's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
8/9
The Bellbird's sofa bed, shown in the bed position
The Bellbird's compact bathroom features a combined toilet and sink, plus a shower
9/9
The Bellbird's compact bathroom features a combined toilet and sink, plus a shower
View gallery - 9 images

The Bellbird is a compact, single-level tiny house designed for up to two people. Best suited for warmer climates, it encourages indoor/outdoor living via its porch and offers lots of optional upgrades, including off-grid functionality.

Designed by Australia's Unplgd Tiny Homes, it measures 6 m (20 ft) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior sports wood and metal, and its front porch looks large enough to accommodate some outdoor seating.

The home is accessed through the porch, via double glass sliding doors, into the kitchen. This looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. The kitchen includes a sink, a small fridge, and a microwave, plus there's quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving. A long drop-down dining table/work desk is also installed nearby.

Over on the other side of the home is the combined living/sleeping space. The model shown has a sofa bed, allowing it to sleep up to two people.

The Bellbird's kitchen is basic as standard, though can be upgraded with more appliances
The Bellbird's kitchen is basic as standard, though can be upgraded with more appliances

Elsewhere in the tiny house, situated between the kitchen and living/sleeping area, is the bathroom. This is very small and contains a space-saving flushing toilet with integrated sink, as well as a shower.

As mentioned, the Bellbird comes with a lot of optional upgrades and there are too many to list in full. Some of the more notable ones include an oven and stove in the kitchen, an outdoor bath (presumably on the porch), an upstairs loft so it has a dedicated bedroom, and an off-the-grid setup with solar panels, batteries, and water storage.

The model shown is a former demo unit and is currently up for sale for AUD 90,000 (roughly US$57,000).

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintBuilding and ConstructionHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!