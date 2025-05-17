Compact single-level tiny house encourages indoor/outdoor living

The Bellbird is a compact, single-level tiny house designed for up to two people. Best suited for warmer climates, it encourages indoor/outdoor living via its porch and offers lots of optional upgrades, including off-grid functionality.

Designed by Australia's Unplgd Tiny Homes, it measures 6 m (20 ft) in length and is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its exterior sports wood and metal, and its front porch looks large enough to accommodate some outdoor seating.

The home is accessed through the porch, via double glass sliding doors, into the kitchen. This looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. The kitchen includes a sink, a small fridge, and a microwave, plus there's quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving. A long drop-down dining table/work desk is also installed nearby.

Over on the other side of the home is the combined living/sleeping space. The model shown has a sofa bed, allowing it to sleep up to two people.

The Bellbird's kitchen is basic as standard, though can be upgraded with more appliances Unplgd Tiny Homes

Elsewhere in the tiny house, situated between the kitchen and living/sleeping area, is the bathroom. This is very small and contains a space-saving flushing toilet with integrated sink, as well as a shower.

As mentioned, the Bellbird comes with a lot of optional upgrades and there are too many to list in full. Some of the more notable ones include an oven and stove in the kitchen, an outdoor bath (presumably on the porch), an upstairs loft so it has a dedicated bedroom, and an off-the-grid setup with solar panels, batteries, and water storage.

The model shown is a former demo unit and is currently up for sale for AUD 90,000 (roughly US$57,000).

Source: Unplgd Tiny Homes