Extra-wide tiny house lets you downsize without sacrificing comfort

In the constant balancing act between portability and comfort typical of tiny house design, the Berenstein Bear comes down firmly on the side of comfort. The extra-wide model provides a spacious interior that includes a large living area, a generous kitchen, and even a bathtub.

The Berenstein Bear is designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes. It has a length of 33 ft (10 m) and an increased width of 11 ft (3.35 m), which offers a much more apartment-like feel than a typical tiny house, at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in metal, with pine log siding and a standing-seam metal roof.

The Berenstein Bear features a spacious interior that measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m) Rolling Bear Tiny Homes

The interior measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m) and is finished in shiplap and drywall, with a tongue-and-groove feature wall and exposed timber beams, which are a nice touch. The open layout is arranged around a large kitchen that opens to the outside through double glass doors.

The kitchen is configured in an L shape and, unlike some smaller models, actually looks like you could do some serious cooking in it. It's equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also lots of cabinetry, while butcher-block countertops complete the space. The living room is adjacent and has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV to be installed.

The bathroom is accessed by a hallway that contains some storage and a stacked washing machine and dryer. A bathtub/shower combo – still a rarity in tiny houses – is the standout feature, alongside a vanity sink and a flushing toilet.

The Berenstein Bear's bedrooms are arranged in a one-up, one-down layout. This places the master bedroom downstairs, which means it has ample headroom to stand upright. It has a double bed and twin wardrobes, as well as a useful little home office nook with a desk and chair.

The upper bedroom, meanwhile, is reached by a retractable ladder and has enough room for a king-sized bed and some storage.

The Berenstein Bear's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV Rolling Bear Tiny Homes

The Berenstein Bear is up for sale from CAD 169,000 (US$121,000), depending on the options chosen, with extras including a rooftop deck and solar panels for off-grid functionality. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in contact with Rolling Bear Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Rolling Bear Tiny Homes