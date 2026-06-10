© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Extra-wide tiny house lets you downsize without sacrificing comfort

By Adam Williams
June 10, 2026
Extra-wide tiny house lets you downsize without sacrificing comfort
The Berenstein Bear is an extra-wide tiny house designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes that features a spacious interior
The Berenstein Bear is an extra-wide tiny house designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes that features a spacious interior
View 8 Images
The Berenstein Bear is an extra-wide tiny house designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes that features a spacious interior
1/8
The Berenstein Bear is an extra-wide tiny house designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes that features a spacious interior
The Berenstein Bear features a spacious interior that measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m)
2/8
The Berenstein Bear features a spacious interior that measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m)
The Berenstein Bear's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
3/8
The Berenstein Bear's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
The Berenstein Bear's additional width really helps inside, providing a much more apartment-like layout than a typical narrow tiny house
4/8
The Berenstein Bear's additional width really helps inside, providing a much more apartment-like layout than a typical narrow tiny house
The Berenstein Bear's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV
5/8
The Berenstein Bear's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV
The Berenstein Bear includes a hallway with storage and a stacked washing machine and dryer
6/8
The Berenstein Bear includes a hallway with storage and a stacked washing machine and dryer
The Berenstein Bear's bathroom features a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury even in larger tiny houses
7/8
The Berenstein Bear's bathroom features a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury even in larger tiny houses
The Berenstein Bear's main bedroom is located downstairs and includes a double bed, storage space, and a home office nook
8/8
The Berenstein Bear's main bedroom is located downstairs and includes a double bed, storage space, and a home office nook
View gallery - 8 images

In the constant balancing act between portability and comfort typical of tiny house design, the Berenstein Bear comes down firmly on the side of comfort. The extra-wide model provides a spacious interior that includes a large living area, a generous kitchen, and even a bathtub.

The Berenstein Bear is designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes. It has a length of 33 ft (10 m) and an increased width of 11 ft (3.35 m), which offers a much more apartment-like feel than a typical tiny house, at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in metal, with pine log siding and a standing-seam metal roof.

The Berenstein Bear features a spacious interior that measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m)
The Berenstein Bear features a spacious interior that measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m)

The interior measures 420 sq ft (39 sq m) and is finished in shiplap and drywall, with a tongue-and-groove feature wall and exposed timber beams, which are a nice touch. The open layout is arranged around a large kitchen that opens to the outside through double glass doors.

The kitchen is configured in an L shape and, unlike some smaller models, actually looks like you could do some serious cooking in it. It's equipped with a farmhouse-style sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer. There's also lots of cabinetry, while butcher-block countertops complete the space. The living room is adjacent and has a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV to be installed.

The bathroom is accessed by a hallway that contains some storage and a stacked washing machine and dryer. A bathtub/shower combo – still a rarity in tiny houses – is the standout feature, alongside a vanity sink and a flushing toilet.

The Berenstein Bear's bedrooms are arranged in a one-up, one-down layout. This places the master bedroom downstairs, which means it has ample headroom to stand upright. It has a double bed and twin wardrobes, as well as a useful little home office nook with a desk and chair.

The upper bedroom, meanwhile, is reached by a retractable ladder and has enough room for a king-sized bed and some storage.

The Berenstein Bear's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV
The Berenstein Bear's living room includes a large sofa, an electric fireplace, and space for a TV

The Berenstein Bear is up for sale from CAD 169,000 (US$121,000), depending on the options chosen, with extras including a rooftop deck and solar panels for off-grid functionality. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in contact with Rolling Bear Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Rolling Bear Tiny Homes

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
Tiny Houses
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
A 200-sq-ft tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price.
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
Tiny Houses
Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout
This tiny house keeps things simple with a single-level layout that sleeps up to two people. Named the Audrey, the home's compact but comfortable interior is well-suited for use as a vacation home or a guest house or similar.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!