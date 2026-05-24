Compact but comfortable tiny house is built for life on the road

Not every tiny house has to be a massive apartment on wheels. Case in point is the Koala Bear, which embraces the roots of the small living movement and leans into its strength as a portable home for one or two modern nomads.

Designed by Rolling Bear Tiny Homes, the Koala Bear is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a tiny house and would make a good candidate for those interested in regular travel or who just don't need the extra space of a larger model like Vagabond Haven's Sky. It's clad in black metal, with pine log accents, and painted fiber cement siding.

The Koala Bear tiny house's living room includes a small office area with a drop-down desk Rolling Bear Tiny Homes

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in shiplap, with lots of windows, and some nice wooden beams that lend a rustic aesthetic. The living room looks reasonably spacious for such a compact home and is furnished with a sofa. It also has a small home office area, with a drop-down desk and an office chair.

The kitchen is nearby and arranged in a galley style. It includes a double sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and lots of cabinetry, plus shelving.

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen using a barn-style sliding door and is better-equipped than you might expect, given the space available. It includes a composting toilet, a vanity sink, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house. The live edge wood counter and bath shelf add character.

The Koala Bear has one bedroom and it's accessed by a useful storage-integrated staircase that contains lots of cupboard and shelf space. The bedroom itself has a low ceiling and a double bed, and is enlivened with a custom nature/hiking-themed divider created for the owner of this example model shown.

Additionally, above the living room/office area lies a smaller loft space that looks best suited to storage use.

The Koala Bear tiny house's interior is finished in shiplap, with wooden beams, and vinyl flooring Rolling Bear Tiny Homes

The Koala Bear costs roughly CAD 120,000 (US$87,000), depending on the options chosen, which include a choice of standard or composting toilet, an increased-width version for a roomier interior, and solar panels for off-grid potential. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in touch with Rolling Bear Tiny Homes directly.

Source: Rolling Bear Tiny Homes