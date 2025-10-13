© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Two-bedroom family home condensed into 30-ft tiny house

By Adam Williams
October 13, 2025
Two-bedroom family home condensed into 30-ft tiny house
This tiny house, designed by Washington's Big Freedom Tiny Homes, has a length of 30 ft (9.14 m) and makes room for a small family
This tiny house, designed by Washington's Big Freedom Tiny Homes, has a length of 30 ft (9.14 m) and makes room for a small family
View 13 Images
This tiny house, designed by Washington's Big Freedom Tiny Homes, has a length of 30 ft (9.14 m) and makes room for a small family
1/13
This tiny house, designed by Washington's Big Freedom Tiny Homes, has a length of 30 ft (9.14 m) and makes room for a small family
The interior is finished in tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, with vinyl plank flooring
2/13
The interior is finished in tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, with vinyl plank flooring
The living room contains an L-shaped sofa bed and a coffee table
3/13
The living room contains an L-shaped sofa bed and a coffee table
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
4/13
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
5/13
The kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The secondary bedroom is situated over the living room and is accessed by removable ladder
6/13
The secondary bedroom is situated over the living room and is accessed by removable ladder
The main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
7/13
The main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The tiny house includes a ceiling fan to help maintain a comfortable temperature
8/13
The tiny house includes a ceiling fan to help maintain a comfortable temperature
The bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
9/13
The bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
The bathroom includes a stacked washing machine and dryer
10/13
The bathroom includes a stacked washing machine and dryer
The kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
11/13
The kitchen includes quite a lot of cabinetry and shelving
Access to the main bedroom is gained by storage-integrated staircase
12/13
Access to the main bedroom is gained by storage-integrated staircase
The main bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
13/13
The main bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling
View gallery - 13 images

Big Freedom Tiny Homes recently completed a new model that showcases how smart space-saving design can maximize limited available floorspace. Measuring a relatively compact length of 30 ft (9.14 m), the tiny house provides a home on wheels suitable for a small family.

The unnamed tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in stained cedar siding with metal accenting. It's also topped by a metal roof. Its size is quite modest compared to many other North American models like Wind River Built's Cumberland, though it's still roomy compared to those across the pond, like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans.

Its glazed entrance opens onto the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa bed and a coffee table. The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is quite spacious for a tiny house – to be clear, you're not going to be throwing any large dinner parties in this thing, but it has an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a fridge/freezer, sink, and lots of cabinetry with quartz counters. A two-person breakfast bar is also installed and could double as a handy workspace.

The interior is finished in tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, with vinyl plank flooring
The interior is finished in tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, with vinyl plank flooring

The bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the house to the living room, and includes a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. Additionally, a separate stacked washing machine and dryer are installed.

There are two bedrooms in this tiny house. Starting with the smallest first, the secondary bedroom is situated above the living room and is accessed by a removable ladder. It consists of a small loft space with a low ceiling and is best suited as a kids' room or a storage area.

The larger master bedroom, meanwhile, is above the bathroom and is reached by storage-integrated staircase. This loft also has a low ceiling and contains a double bed and some storage space.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two

We've no word on the price of this model, though Big Freedom Tiny Homes does list another similar tiny house for US$109,000. The firm is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Source: Big Freedom Tiny Homes

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!