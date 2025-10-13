Two-bedroom family home condensed into 30-ft tiny house

Big Freedom Tiny Homes recently completed a new model that showcases how smart space-saving design can maximize limited available floorspace. Measuring a relatively compact length of 30 ft (9.14 m), the tiny house provides a home on wheels suitable for a small family.

The unnamed tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in stained cedar siding with metal accenting. It's also topped by a metal roof. Its size is quite modest compared to many other North American models like Wind River Built's Cumberland, though it's still roomy compared to those across the pond, like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans.

Its glazed entrance opens onto the living room, which includes a large L-shaped sofa bed and a coffee table. The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is quite spacious for a tiny house – to be clear, you're not going to be throwing any large dinner parties in this thing, but it has an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a fridge/freezer, sink, and lots of cabinetry with quartz counters. A two-person breakfast bar is also installed and could double as a handy workspace.

The interior is finished in tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, with vinyl plank flooring Big Freedom Tiny Homes

The bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the house to the living room, and includes a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. Additionally, a separate stacked washing machine and dryer are installed.

There are two bedrooms in this tiny house. Starting with the smallest first, the secondary bedroom is situated above the living room and is accessed by a removable ladder. It consists of a small loft space with a low ceiling and is best suited as a kids' room or a storage area.

The larger master bedroom, meanwhile, is above the bathroom and is reached by storage-integrated staircase. This loft also has a low ceiling and contains a double bed and some storage space.

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two Big Freedom Tiny Homes

We've no word on the price of this model, though Big Freedom Tiny Homes does list another similar tiny house for US$109,000. The firm is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Source: Big Freedom Tiny Homes