Extra-wide tiny house focuses on storage without sacrificing comfort

The Black Butte tiny house uses some clever interior design ideas to create an open and storage-packed layout that still makes room for some nice touches, including a bathroom with a freestanding tub.

The Black Butte is designed by Spindrift Homes. Clad in a distinctive dark-stained wood, the home is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m), which is around mid-size for a North American tiny house nowadays. However, its increased width of 10 ft (3 m) definitely helps it seem larger inside, albeit at the cost of it requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The Black Butte tiny house's living room is raised slightly, creating lots of storage space Spindrift Homes

The interior decor contrasts white drywall with a birch ceiling and engineered hardwood flooring, with wooden trim throughout. It also looks light-filled thanks to generous glazing, including a large picture window in the living room. Spindrift Homes has taken an interesting approach here and chosen to raise the floor slightly, creating generous underfloor storage space with drawers that are 8 ft (2.4 m) long. The room is shown sparsely furnished with just one chair but could comfortably fit a sofa and an entertainment center.

The open layout places the kitchen nearby. This has custom birch cabinetry topped by stone counters and includes a sink, oven and gas cooktop, and a stainless steel fridge/freezer. From the photos, it looks like there would be enough space to add a small dining table too.

The Black Butte tiny house's kitchen includes custom cabinetry, with a sink, oven and gas cooktop, and a stainless steel fridge/freezer Spindrift Homes

The bathroom is a definite standout in this model. Inspired by a spa, it's finished in stone-look tiles and boasts the freestanding tub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house. It also has a vintage-looking wall-mounted sink with brass fixtures, and a composting toilet. Additionally, the bathroom contains a laundry area with a washer/dryer and some shelving.

There's just one bedroom in the Black Butte, which is situated up in the mezzanine loft. Accessed by a storage-integrated staircase, it has a double bed and yet more storage. It also has a lowered standing platform area, allowing the owner to stand upright. These are increasingly common in tiny houses lately and are very useful, making getting dressed in the morning much less of a chore.

The Black Butte tiny house’s bedroom is situated in the loft and includes a double bed Spindrift Homes

The actual Black Butte model shown has already been purchased by a customer, but if you want another like it, it will set you back around US$160,000. Delivery is available throughout the US, though we've no word on shipping costs, so those interested should contact the firm directly.

Source: Spindrift Homes