26-ft tiny house goes extra-wide for surprisingly spacious small living

This light-filled tiny house combines compact dimensions with a focus on daylight and home comforts. Featuring an extra-wide interior, it squeezes in a well-proportioned kitchen, a downstairs bedroom, and a bathroom with a bathtub.

The Shasta, by Spindrift Homes, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m). That's on the smaller side for a North American tiny house but its increased width of 10 ft (3 m) means that it offers more natural house-like proportions inside compared to a typical tiny house – albeit at the cost of requiring a permit to tow on a public road.

The home's exterior is clad in cedar and topped by a metal "Dormer-style" roof. It's accessed by French doors, which help lend it a more cottage-like feel and of course help maximize the daylight inside, along with no less than 15 windows.

Inside, the main door opens onto the living room. Though small, you can definitely see the difference with the extra width in here, and it contains a sofa with integrated storage plus a wood-burning stove. There's also a Bluetooth surround sound stereo system installed.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is well-proportioned for a tiny house of its size. It includes an oven and three-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, farmhouse-style sink, and butcher block countertops with a fold-up countertop extension for additional prep space. From the kitchen, a sliding door provides access to the bathroom. As mentioned, this has a bathtub with shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house, as well as a flushing toilet and a vanity sink.

Another sliding door in the bathroom connects to the master bedroom. Thanks to its downstairs position it has ample headroom to stand upright and it features a double bed and some storage space. The room also has its own French doors providing direct access to the outside.

The Shasta's secondary bedroom is situated upstairs and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and room for another double bed.

The Shasta is available from US$135,000, though lots of options can be configured in, including a longer version that has additional space for a larger kitchen and more appliances.

Source: Spindrift Homes