Tiny Houses

Tiny house retreat lets visitors take a bath in the great outdoors

By Adam Williams
July 29, 2025
The Bocage Normand is a compact tiny house for two that has both an indoor bathroom and an outdoor bath
The Bocage Normand is finished in engineered wood and features a large porch area that increases living space
The Bocage Normand is located in the grounds of a manor house in rural France
The Bocage Normand features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with daylight
The Bocage Normand's bed is raised and has integrated storage
The Bocage Normand has a small breakfast bar-style dining table/work desk
The Bocage Normand's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
The Bocage Normand is designed for short stays rather than as a full-time home
This tiny house has been designed as a rural getaway for two. Featuring a compact interior best suited to short stays, the home has an open layout and a porch area with an outdoor bathtub for soaking up the great outdoors.

The Bocage Normand was created by France's Plume for Pépiite, an eco-lodge hospitality brand, and is located in the countryside in Normandy, northern France, near a manor house.

Measuring 6 m (20 ft) in length, the home is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in poplar cladding with a steel roof. Its porch helps expand living space considerably and, alongside the bathtub mentioned, also features some seating and a small table.

The Bocage Normand is accessed through a single glass door into the main living area. This is open, flattering the pint-sized dimensions, and generous glazing fills the interior with daylight. It's finished in marine pine plywood and includes a sofa with integrated storage, as well as a raised day bed which again has its own storage.

The Bocage Normand is designed for short stays rather than as a full-time home

Next to the sofa is the kitchen unit. This is quite small and simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home, rather than a full-time residence. It has an induction cooktop, a mini-fridge/freezer, coffee machine, sink, and cabinetry. A breakfast bar-style dining table for two is also nearby and can double as a work desk if needed. Elsewhere in the kitchen is a wood-burning stove for warmth.

The Bocage Normand's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen area and it does contain its own shower too, for those who don't like the idea of bathing outside. Additionally there's a flushing toilet and a sink in there.

We've no word on how much the Bocage Normand cost, though those interested in spending some time there can book on the Pépiite website.

Source: Plume

