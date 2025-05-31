Pint-sized lodge on wheels serves as home base for adventure

With its rugged exterior and compact footprint, France's Plume envisions its pint-sized Botanical Cabin as a chic lodge on wheels. Measuring just 6 m (20 ft), the tiny house features a light-filled interior layout on one level that's suitable for up to two people.

The Botanical Cabin (translated from La Cabane botanique in French) is based on a double-axle trailer and its compact dimensions were chosen to ensure it's easy to tow into areas that are off the beaten track. Its exterior is finished in wood and zinc, which is designed to patina pleasantly over time.

The interior of the home looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and it's finished in pine plywood, with pine flooring. The layout in this one is quite simple and reminiscent of Escape's Vista or Dragon Tiny Homes' Kemi, with an open plan all on one level and much of the floorspace being taken up by a relatively large multipurpose room.

The home's glass door opens onto its kitchen area. This includes a small fridge, an electric cooktop, a sink, cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for two people. Nearby is the living room. This includes a sofa with some storage – and that's about it. There's no TV, for example, but perhaps the point is connecting with nature.

The Botanical Cabin's interior features an open layout, all on one level Plume

Next to the living and kitchen areas is the bedroom. This consists of a slightly raised double bed that has integrated storage and benefits from large windows.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bedroom is the bathroom. Accessed by a door, it's definitely pretty snug in there, and it includes a shower, sink, and a toilet.

The Botanical Cabin is currently up for sale for €59,000 (roughly US$67,000).

Source: Plume