Minimalist 190-sq-ft tiny house goes back to small living basics

Many tiny houses nowadays are actually more like apartments on wheels, with expansive – and expensive – interiors. The BTH Single recalls the small living movement's minimalist roots with a compact and simple layout that measures just 18 sq m (193 sq ft).

The BTH Single, by Baltic Tiny House, is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7.2 m (23 ft), which puts it on the smaller side for a modern tiny house, and is probably best suited as a weekender or guest house, though we've certainly seen people live full-time in even smaller homes.

Its exterior is finished in wood which has been treated using the traditional Japanese shou sugi ban method of burning the wood to protect and preserve it against insects and weather, lending it a distinctive charred appearance. The home's interior is finished in wood too, with decorative cottage-style beams.

The BTH Single's living/sleeping area includes bench seating and a slightly raised double bed Baltic Tiny House

The tiny house features generous glazing, including a double glass door entrance which opens next to the combined living/sleeping area. This hosts a bench seating area with built-in storage space, plus an adjacent double bed.

The center of the BTH Single is occupied by its kitchen, which has a sink, an induction cooktop and quite a lot of cabinetry, as well as some space for more appliances. There's also a wardrobe-like storage unit installed.

Nearby is a usefully long drop-down table/desk that will comfortably seat two people. At the opposite end of the BTH Single to the living room is the bathroom. This has a small sink, a shower, and a flushing toilet.

The BTH Single's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, and quite a lot of cabinetry Baltic Tiny House

Like Baltic Tiny House's recent BTH Loft off-grid, the BTH Single is surprisingly affordable and starts at just €37,190 (roughly US$43,000). Buyers can option in a loft bedroom to increase sleeping capacity if preferred, and can also influence the choice of materials at extra cost. Those interested will need to contact the firm for delivery information.

Source: Baltic Tiny House