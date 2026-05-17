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Tiny Houses

Storage-packed tiny house provides spacious family friendly layout

By Adam Williams
May 17, 2026
Storage-packed tiny house provides spacious family friendly layout
The Byron Bay, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Byron Bay, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible tiny house that's well-suited to family living
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The Byron Bay, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible tiny house that's well-suited to family living
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The Byron Bay, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible tiny house that's well-suited to family living
The Byron Bay tiny house's spacious interior measures 33 sq m (355 sq ft)
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The Byron Bay tiny house's spacious interior measures 33 sq m (355 sq ft)
The Byron Bay tiny house's layout is centered around a large living area
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The Byron Bay tiny house's layout is centered around a large living area
The Byron Bay tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two
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The Byron Bay tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two
The Byron Bay tiny house's bedrooms are accessed by a lowered platform that makes it easier to stand upright and get dressed
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The Byron Bay tiny house's bedrooms are accessed by a lowered platform that makes it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The Byron Bay tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
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The Byron Bay tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Byron Bay tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Byron Bay tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
View gallery - 7 images

The Byron Bay tiny house is a spacious model that's centered around an open kitchen and living area. The towable home also has multiple upgrades available, including an off-grid setup, and would be a good fit for small families.

The Byron Bay is designed by Removed Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft) and a width of either 2.4 m (7.10 ft) or 3 m (9.10 ft), with the latter size being depicted in the images. The former allows for regular travel, while the larger width variant provides a roomier layout that would probably be a better choice unless a nomadic lifestyle is important to the owner.

The Byron Bay tiny house's layout is centered around a large living area
The Byron Bay tiny house's layout is centered around a large living area

The home's exterior is finished in corrugated metal and timber, with a metal roof, and is shown in the promo pics with an optional deck area. The interior measures 33 sq m (355 sq ft) and is finished in what looks like drywall, with its wood tones and white walls creating a Scandi feel.

Glass double doors open onto the large kitchen. This is jam-packed with storage, including both upper and lower cabinetry, and is equipped with a sink, an oven and cooktop, plus a microwave and a fridge/freezer. A breakfast bar that seats two rounds out the space.

Nearby lies the living room. This is spacious by tiny house standards, while the high ceiling and large picture window help fill the interior with natural light. It has a sofa and an entertainment center.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, on the opposite side of the home to the kitchen, is the bathroom. It contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink.

Both of the Byron Bay's bedrooms are located upstairs and are reached by a staircase in the living room. A lowered platform connects the two rooms and provides useful standing space, making it easier to get in and out of bed. Each bedroom contains a double bed, some built-in wardrobe units, and has a low ceiling. Each space is located on opposite sides of the house, providing some separation, which should prove useful for family living.

The Byron Bay tiny house's spacious interior measures 33 sq m (355 sq ft)
The Byron Bay tiny house's spacious interior measures 33 sq m (355 sq ft)

The Byron Bay has lots of options available, including the materials and colors used, and even its layout. As mentioned, Removed Tiny Homes also offers full off-grid functionality with solar panels and a composting toilet at additional cost. It starts at AUD 143,990 (for reference, this works out at around US$104,000), with delivery available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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