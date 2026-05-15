Two-bedroom tiny house combines portability with a roomy interior

The Cabarita tiny house strikes a nice balance between spaciousness and portability. Designed for small families or full-time downsizers wanting a little extra space, the home features a light-filled and open interior with two bedrooms.

Created by Removed Tiny Homes, the Cabarita is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft), with a standard width of 2.4 m (7.9 ft), which is a decent size, but still doable if you want to move around regularly. It can optionally come in a wider variation too, though then you'd need to have it transported by truck. There's also an optional deck area.

The Cabarita tiny house's living room has a high ceiling and includes a large picture window Removed Tiny Homes

The home's exterior is clad in metal, while the interior is finished in painted tongue and groove-style paneling and looks open and airy thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing, including a large picture window and double glass doors.

Its entrance opens onto the living room, which is furnished with a sofa and a small coffee table. The kitchen is placed nearby and is pretty large for a tiny house, occupying the lion's share of the available floorspace downstairs. It has the basics that you'd expect, like a sink, a fridge, and an oven and induction cooktop, but also boasts a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house. There's quite a lot of storage in there too, with both lower and upper cabinets.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer and a wardrobe. Louver windows help maximize airflow.

There are two bedrooms in the Cabarita. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home to the living room, accessed from the bathroom. Due to its downstairs location it has ample headroom to stand upright. It contains a double bed and cabinetry, plus it has its own separate entrance to the outside.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated upstairs in the loft. Reached by a storage-integrated staircase, it has enough space for a double bed. Alternatively it could be used as an office or storage area – though the relatively low ceiling will mean putting a crawl or two on your agenda.

The Cabarita tiny house has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft) Removed Tiny Homes

The Cabarita is up for sale from AUD 145,990 (for reference, this works out at US$104,000). You'll need to contact the firm directly for delivery rates.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes