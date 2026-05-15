© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Two-bedroom tiny house combines portability with a roomy interior

By Adam Williams
May 15, 2026
Two-bedroom tiny house combines portability with a roomy interior
The Cabarita, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a towable home that does a good job of balancing portability and spaciousness
The Cabarita, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a towable home that does a good job of balancing portability and spaciousness
View 10 Images
The Cabarita, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a towable home that does a good job of balancing portability and spaciousness
1/10
The Cabarita, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a towable home that does a good job of balancing portability and spaciousness
The Cabarita tiny house's living room has a high ceiling and includes a large picture window
2/10
The Cabarita tiny house's living room has a high ceiling and includes a large picture window
The Cabarita tiny house has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
3/10
The Cabarita tiny house has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
The Cabarita tiny house's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
4/10
The Cabarita tiny house's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
The Cabarita tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and lots of cabinetry
5/10
The Cabarita tiny house's kitchen includes a sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher, and lots of cabinetry
The Cabarita tiny house's upstairs bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
6/10
The Cabarita tiny house's upstairs bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Cabarita tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
7/10
The Cabarita tiny house's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Cabarita tiny house's bathroom includes a laundry area with a washer/dryer and some storage space
8/10
The Cabarita tiny house's bathroom includes a laundry area with a washer/dryer and some storage space
The Cabarita tiny house's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space, plus a glass door offers direct access outside
9/10
The Cabarita tiny house's downstairs master bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space, plus a glass door offers direct access outside
The Cabarita tiny house's loft bedroom can fit a double bed and is carpeted, with a skylight helping maximize natural light inside
10/10
The Cabarita tiny house's loft bedroom can fit a double bed and is carpeted, with a skylight helping maximize natural light inside
View gallery - 10 images

The Cabarita tiny house strikes a nice balance between spaciousness and portability. Designed for small families or full-time downsizers wanting a little extra space, the home features a light-filled and open interior with two bedrooms.

Created by Removed Tiny Homes, the Cabarita is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft), with a standard width of 2.4 m (7.9 ft), which is a decent size, but still doable if you want to move around regularly. It can optionally come in a wider variation too, though then you'd need to have it transported by truck. There's also an optional deck area.

The Cabarita tiny house's living room has a high ceiling and includes a large picture window
The Cabarita tiny house's living room has a high ceiling and includes a large picture window

The home's exterior is clad in metal, while the interior is finished in painted tongue and groove-style paneling and looks open and airy thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing, including a large picture window and double glass doors.

Its entrance opens onto the living room, which is furnished with a sofa and a small coffee table. The kitchen is placed nearby and is pretty large for a tiny house, occupying the lion's share of the available floorspace downstairs. It has the basics that you'd expect, like a sink, a fridge, and an oven and induction cooktop, but also boasts a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house. There's quite a lot of storage in there too, with both lower and upper cabinets.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen and contains a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer and a wardrobe. Louver windows help maximize airflow.

There are two bedrooms in the Cabarita. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home to the living room, accessed from the bathroom. Due to its downstairs location it has ample headroom to stand upright. It contains a double bed and cabinetry, plus it has its own separate entrance to the outside.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated upstairs in the loft. Reached by a storage-integrated staircase, it has enough space for a double bed. Alternatively it could be used as an office or storage area – though the relatively low ceiling will mean putting a crawl or two on your agenda.

The Cabarita tiny house has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)
The Cabarita tiny house has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft)

The Cabarita is up for sale from AUD 145,990 (for reference, this works out at US$104,000). You'll need to contact the firm directly for delivery rates.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
Tiny Houses
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
A 200-sq-ft tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price.
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
Tiny Houses
28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability
The Betty sits in a nice mid-size spot that's a good compromise between portability and spaciousness. The tiny house provides a well-planned interior layout designed for two, including a proper ground-floor bedroom and a loft for storage.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!