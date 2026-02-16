Off-grid tiny house embraces self-sufficient small living

The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house created with self-sufficient living in mind. Designed to operate off-grid, the towable home has a snug and storage-packed interior that comfortably accommodates two people.

Created by Atelier Bois d'ici, the Chillhouse (or La Chillhouse) is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.6 m (21.7 ft). The exterior is finished in wood, with aluminum windows and a metal roof, and it also includes an outdoor storage box and a small deck area. Its size places it firmly in the middle ground for a European tiny house, though it would be considered small by North American standards.

The Chillhouse's living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a small wood-burning stove Atelier Bois d'ici

As mentioned, the Chillhouse runs off-grid. Power is supplied by a wind turbine (not pictured), along with solar panels, a battery, and an inverter. Rather than being mounted on the roof, the solar panels are positioned on the ground near the home, which is an unusual choice for a tiny house. Presumably, these could be transported separately using the same vehicle required to tow it. In addition, the tiny house features a large fresh water tank, while hot water is provided by a propane-powered boiler.

The home is pictured furnished and filled with the owner's belongings, providing a more realistic look at what tiny house living actually looks like – complete with dishes, laundry, houseplants, and other daily essentials. Double glass doors open into the living room, which has a sofa and some storage space, as well as a small wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the entire interior.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is basic and has an oven, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry for a model of this size. The bathroom is at the far end of the home and has a shower, a sink, and a toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Chillhouse and it's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The room itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. Additionally, a netted hangout space over the kitchen helps increase living space.

The Chillhouse has already been delivered to its owner. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Atelier Bois d'ici