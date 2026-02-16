© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Off-grid tiny house embraces self-sufficient small living

By Adam Williams
February 16, 2026
Off-grid tiny house embraces self-sufficient small living
The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house for two that's designed for off-grid living
The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house for two that's designed for off-grid living
View 4 Images
The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house for two that's designed for off-grid living
1/4
The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house for two that's designed for off-grid living
The Chillhouse's living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a small wood-burning stove
2/4
The Chillhouse's living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a small wood-burning stove
The Chillhouse's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, an oven, and a small fridge
3/4
The Chillhouse's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, an oven, and a small fridge
The Chillhouse's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling
4/4
The Chillhouse's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling
View gallery - 4 images

The Chillhouse is a compact tiny house created with self-sufficient living in mind. Designed to operate off-grid, the towable home has a snug and storage-packed interior that comfortably accommodates two people.

Created by Atelier Bois d'ici, the Chillhouse (or La Chillhouse) is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6.6 m (21.7 ft). The exterior is finished in wood, with aluminum windows and a metal roof, and it also includes an outdoor storage box and a small deck area. Its size places it firmly in the middle ground for a European tiny house, though it would be considered small by North American standards.

The Chillhouse's living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a small wood-burning stove
The Chillhouse's living room includes a sofa and some storage space, plus a small wood-burning stove

As mentioned, the Chillhouse runs off-grid. Power is supplied by a wind turbine (not pictured), along with solar panels, a battery, and an inverter. Rather than being mounted on the roof, the solar panels are positioned on the ground near the home, which is an unusual choice for a tiny house. Presumably, these could be transported separately using the same vehicle required to tow it. In addition, the tiny house features a large fresh water tank, while hot water is provided by a propane-powered boiler.

The home is pictured furnished and filled with the owner's belongings, providing a more realistic look at what tiny house living actually looks like – complete with dishes, laundry, houseplants, and other daily essentials. Double glass doors open into the living room, which has a sofa and some storage space, as well as a small wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the entire interior.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is basic and has an oven, a two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry for a model of this size. The bathroom is at the far end of the home and has a shower, a sink, and a toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Chillhouse and it's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The room itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. Additionally, a netted hangout space over the kitchen helps increase living space.

The Chillhouse's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, an oven, and a small fridge
The Chillhouse's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, an oven, and a small fridge

The Chillhouse has already been delivered to its owner. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Atelier Bois d'ici

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!