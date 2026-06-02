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Tiny Houses

Storage-packed tiny house minimizes compromises for full-time living

By Adam Williams
June 02, 2026
Storage-packed tiny house minimizes compromises for full-time living
The Coolangatta 8.4, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible and storage-packed tiny house
The Coolangatta 8.4, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible and storage-packed tiny house
View 9 Images
The Coolangatta 8.4, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible and storage-packed tiny house
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The Coolangatta 8.4, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a flexible and storage-packed tiny house
The Coolangatta 8.4 is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in Colorbond steel
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The Coolangatta 8.4 is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in Colorbond steel
The Coolangatta 8.4 has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
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The Coolangatta 8.4 has a length of 8.4 m (27.5 ft)
The Coolangatta 8.4 features a light-filled interior with generous glazing throughout
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The Coolangatta 8.4 features a light-filled interior with generous glazing throughout
The Coolangatta 8.4's kitchen contains a breakfast bar seating area for two
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The Coolangatta 8.4's kitchen contains a breakfast bar seating area for two
The Coolangatta 8.4's kitchen includes significant storage for a home of its size, including a pantry and upper cabinetry
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The Coolangatta 8.4's kitchen includes significant storage for a home of its size, including a pantry and upper cabinetry
The Coolangatta 8.4 maintains a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan
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The Coolangatta 8.4 maintains a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan
The Coolangatta 8.4's main bedroom includes a double bed, a TV, and some storage space
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The Coolangatta 8.4's main bedroom includes a double bed, a TV, and some storage space
The Coolangatta 8.4's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa
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The Coolangatta 8.4's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa
View gallery - 9 images

Downsizing to a tiny house always involves compromises, but the Coolangatta 8.4 aims to minimize them with a storage-packed and flexible interior that's well suited to full-time living, on or off-grid.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Coolangatta 8.4's name is a nod to its dimensions in meters, which shakes out as 27.5 ft in length. The home is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in Colorbond steel, which is a painted steel product popular in Australia due to its durability.

The tiny house's interior is finished in painted tongue-and-groove-style paneling and has an open layout that looks nice and light-filled thanks to all the glazing, including a picture window and double glass doors. An L-shaped sofa is installed in the living room.

The Coolangatta 8.4 features a light-filled interior with generous glazing throughout
The Coolangatta 8.4 features a light-filled interior with generous glazing throughout

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with an oven and a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar area that seats two. The space also opens up to the outdoors with a large window that would be handy for serving food outside.

At the opposite end of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This is quite generously proportioned for a tiny house and includes a washer/dryer, a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. A secondary door here also opens directly to the outside.

The Coolangatta 8.4's bedroom setup is designed to be flexible. The main bedroom is situated over the kitchen/bathroom and accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It includes a double bed, additional storage, and a TV. A lowered standing platform makes it easier for the owner to stand upright and get dressed.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated over the living room. It's reached by a removable wooden ladder and is currently configured as a gaming/hangout area with twin monitors and seating. There's even a desk setup with space for the occupant's legs to hang over the living room below, making it easier on the lower back than sitting cross-legged in a typical loft. However, it can be used as a second bedroom if needed.

The Coolangatta 8.4's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Coolangatta 8.4's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa

The Coolangatta 8.4 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup or a roof-based solar power array. This model was commissioned as a one-of-a-kind build for a customer and we've no word on its price. If this looks like your sort of future home, why not drop the company a line to see if something similar can be built for you?

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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