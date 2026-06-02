Storage-packed tiny house minimizes compromises for full-time living

Downsizing to a tiny house always involves compromises, but the Coolangatta 8.4 aims to minimize them with a storage-packed and flexible interior that's well suited to full-time living, on or off-grid.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Coolangatta 8.4's name is a nod to its dimensions in meters, which shakes out as 27.5 ft in length. The home is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in Colorbond steel, which is a painted steel product popular in Australia due to its durability.

The tiny house's interior is finished in painted tongue-and-groove-style paneling and has an open layout that looks nice and light-filled thanks to all the glazing, including a picture window and double glass doors. An L-shaped sofa is installed in the living room.

The Coolangatta 8.4 features a light-filled interior with generous glazing throughout Removed Tiny Homes

Nearby is the kitchen. This is equipped with an oven and a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and a breakfast bar area that seats two. The space also opens up to the outdoors with a large window that would be handy for serving food outside.

At the opposite end of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This is quite generously proportioned for a tiny house and includes a washer/dryer, a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. A secondary door here also opens directly to the outside.

The Coolangatta 8.4's bedroom setup is designed to be flexible. The main bedroom is situated over the kitchen/bathroom and accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It includes a double bed, additional storage, and a TV. A lowered standing platform makes it easier for the owner to stand upright and get dressed.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is situated over the living room. It's reached by a removable wooden ladder and is currently configured as a gaming/hangout area with twin monitors and seating. There's even a desk setup with space for the occupant's legs to hang over the living room below, making it easier on the lower back than sitting cross-legged in a typical loft. However, it can be used as a second bedroom if needed.

The Coolangatta 8.4's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa Removed Tiny Homes

The Coolangatta 8.4 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup or a roof-based solar power array. This model was commissioned as a one-of-a-kind build for a customer and we've no word on its price. If this looks like your sort of future home, why not drop the company a line to see if something similar can be built for you?

Source: Removed Tiny Homes