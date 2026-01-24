© 2026 New Atlas
Dark Vader tiny house crosses to the dark side of small living

By Adam Williams
January 24, 2026
The Dark Vader features a striking black exterior that's finished in metal sheeting
The Dark Vader is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Dark Vader's interior is finished in spruce and looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Dark Vader's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
The Dark Vader's bathroom has a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Dark Vader's kitchen has lots of shelving and cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Dark Vader's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two, a microwave, a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Dark Vader features a typical loft bedroom with a small ceiling that's reached by a storage-integrated staircase
No prizes for guessing where the Dark Vader draws its inspiration from. Though not overly themed around Star Wars, the tiny house certainly makes a forceful impression and combines its sleek black appearance with a compact but storage-packed interior layout.

The Dark Vader is designed by Poland's Tiny Smart House and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in black sheet metal, which lends it a distinctive look, and has a length of 6 m (20 ft). This is pretty much average for a European tiny house, though small compared to most North American models, which often come in at around twice that length – or sometimes even more than that.

The Dark Vader's kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two, a microwave, a sink, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The home's interior decor is a mixture of bleached Scandinavian spruce, with a white ceiling, though it continues the dark theme with black accenting. Double glass doors open onto the living room, which is small and contains a sofa.

The kitchen takes up the center of the home and is packed with storage, containing lots of shelving and cabinetry. A lack of storage is always a major bugbear with tiny houses, so this looks like a great use of the space. When it comes to appliances, it also includes a microwave, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer. Additionally, there's a breakfast bar seating area for two.

Over at the opposite side of the home from the entrance and living room is the bathroom. This is reached by a sliding door and is compact, with space for a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and a flushing toilet.

There's one bedroom in the Dark Vader and it's situated above the bathroom. It's quite small in there and, like all loft bedrooms, has limited headroom, but includes a double bed. It's reached by a ladder that's on rails and can slide out of the way when not in use.

The Dark Vader's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
The Dark Vader is currently up for sale in Poland, though we've no word on pricing or availability, so those interested are best getting in touch directly with the firm.

Source: Tiny Smart House

