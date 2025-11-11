© 2025 New Atlas
Single-story tiny house puts the focus firmly on daylight and views

By Adam Williams
November 11, 2025
Single-story tiny house puts the focus firmly on daylight and views
The Eire is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in painted timber and corrugated steel
The Eire is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in painted timber and corrugated steel
The Eire is a two-person tiny house that has very generous glazing, putting the focus on maximizing daylight and views
The Eire is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in painted timber and corrugated steel
The Eire is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in painted timber and corrugated steel
The Eire is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in painted timber and corrugated steel
The Eire gets power from a RV-style hookup as standard but can alternatively be upgraded to run off-grid
The Eire gets power from a RV-style hookup as standard but can alternatively be upgraded to run off-grid
The Eire's interior is arranged on one floor and finished in birch ply, with timber flooring
The Eire's interior is arranged on one floor and finished in birch ply, with timber flooring
The Eire's living room is quite spacious and features a sofa, though there's room in there to add a little shelving or a coffee table too
The Eire's living room is quite spacious and features a sofa, though there's room in there to add a little shelving or a coffee table too
The Eire's kitchen includes an oven, induction cooktop, a sink, and a mini-fridge
The Eire's kitchen includes an oven, induction cooktop, a sink, and a mini-fridge
The Eire's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Eire's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Eire's bathroom is very compact and includes a flushing toilet, a sink, and a shower
The Eire's bathroom is very compact and includes a flushing toilet, a sink, and a shower
The Eire's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Eire's bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's single-floor layout
The Eire is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Eire is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Eire tiny house is the latest model by Australia's Häuslein Tiny House Co. Featuring a length of 8 m (26 ft) and a simple interior that's arranged on one level, it has a contemporary design with extensive glazing that spans almost the entire living room wall.

The Eire (named in honor of its designer's Irish roots) is based on a triple-axle trailer and its exterior is clad in a combination of white-painted timber and corrugated steel. The home's size is about average for an Aussie model and sits somewhere between the compact European tiny houses and the larger North American examples.

It's primarily intended as a vacation home, guesthouse, or Airbnb rental, rather than a full-time residence, and its interior reflects this with an unfussy and open layout finished in birch ply, with timber flooring. Its entrance opens onto the living room, which is the home's focal point and is defined by that expansive glazing. It contains a sofa and also has some space for a coffee table or entertainment center to be installed.

The Eire's interior is arranged on one floor and finished in birch ply, with timber flooring
The Eire's interior is arranged on one floor and finished in birch ply, with timber flooring

Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen. Due to its intended use as a vacation home, this is quite basic and contains a mini-fridge, an induction cooktop and an oven, plus it has a breakfast bar seating area for two. A mini-split air-conditioning unit mounted in this area helps maintain a comfortable temperature inside.

The Eire's bedroom is separated from the main living area by a partition wall and, thanks to the home's single-floor layout, has ample headroom to stand upright. It hosts a double bed, some storage space, and a ceiling fan. Next to this, and on the opposite side of the home from the living room, is the bathroom. Accessed by a sliding door, it looks quite compact and includes a flushing toilet, a sink, and a shower.

The Eire is currently up for sale and starts at AUD 135,000 (roughly US$87,000). It can also be configured with multiple options, including full off-grid functionality with solar panels and batteries. Additionally, the firm said that it may develop a version intended for full-time living if there's enough customer interest.

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.

